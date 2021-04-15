The FBI director said the bureau opens a new investigation related to the Chinese government 'every 10 hours'

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Noel Celis/Getty Images

  • The FBI director said it opens a new investigation linked to China's government "every 10 hours."

  • Christopher Wray said the FBI has more than 2,000 investigations "that tie back to" China.

  • He said he thinks China poses the biggest threat to "our economic security and our democratic ideas."

The director of the FBI has said that the bureau opens a new investigation tied to the Chinese government "every 10 hours."

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday that the bureau currently has more than 2,000 investigations "that tie back to the Chinese government," The Hill and CNN reported.

"We're opening a new investigation into China every 10 hours, and I can assure the committee that's not because our folks don't have anything to do with their time," he added.

Wray added that China poses a big threat to the US.

"I don't think there is any country that presents a more severe threat to our innovation, our economic security and our democratic ideas. And the tools in their toolbox to influence our businesses, our academic institutions, our governments at all levels are deep and wide and persistent."

Wray has warned about China's growing influence for years, saying in 2018 that Chinese espionage was active in all 50 states.

