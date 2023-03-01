FBI Director Says Covid ‘Most Likely’ Emerged from Chinese Lab Leak

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday that Covid likely escaped from a laboratory in China, issuing the first public opinion of the sort from the agency on the origins of the virus that plagued the world for over two years.

“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” Wray told Fox News in an interview. “Here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab.”

The FBI had been investigating the question for months. Wray said that the Chinese regime has been attempting to “thwart and obfuscate” that inquiry, which other countries are also doing.

“That’s unfortunate for everybody,” he said.

The bureau’s change in conclusion comes after the Department of Energy recently made the same determination that Covid likely stemmed from a laboratory accident.

More from National Review