FBI: Drug delivery ring tracked, dismantled

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Hurst, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jul. 22—Five locations allegedly used by the man accused of running a Johnstown-area drug ring were searched by federal investigators the day of his arrest, uncovering more than $25,000 in cash, identification cards in co-conspirators' names and nine ounces of crack cocaine, a federal prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon said that FBI agents tracked Mikal Davis' movements through steady surveillance, including GPS locators on his car.

The agents obtained search warrants to dismantle Davis' operation after he was monitored bringing drugs from Philadelphia to a house on Beatrice Avenue in Johnstown's West End with James Dotson III, an accused "lieutenant" in his organization, she added during a detention hearing.

Davis' counsel, federal public defender Chris Brown, argued that the FBI built its case through confidential informants with crime and drug histories.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Pesto declined Brown's request during Wednesday's hearing to allow Davis to be released to relatives in Philadelphia.

"There is evidence to (indicate) Mr. Davis is deep into an organized distribution network, and that makes him a danger to the community," Pesto said.

Wednesday's proceedings, held virtually through Zoom, also included preliminary hearings in which counts against four men were held for court, including Davis, Dotson and two more alleged members of Davis' organization — Azheem Ellis and Dwight Logan.

During the hearing, FBI Special Agent Aaron Pryor fielded questions about how investigators tracked the organization for nearly two years. He discussed some of the 60 controlled buys that investigators say were completed either through Davis, on his behalf or by dealers operating under him.

The FBI alleges they purchased nearly 300 grams of cocaine, well over a half-pound of the drug, between June 2019 and March 31, 2021. That includes one alleged buy in September 2020 from Davis and Timothy Mollett, who had his hearing continued Wednesday, that prosecutors said involved 35 grams of crack cocaine.

Under federal law, crack cocaine sales above 280 grams are classified as a Class A felony that could carry a sentence of life in prison — and a minimum of 10 years behind bars.

But Brown said the case didn't involve a few sales, but nearly two years of buys to build investigators' case into something more serious. And they used "informants" with criminal histories and drug problems to do it, he argued, noting that one informant admittedly tried to keep some of his purchase on one occasion before notifying investigators of his mistake.

Brown noted no confirmed narcotics were found on Davis when he was arrested inside a hotel room at a Holiday Inn in Johnstown last week. They were instead found in locations "purported" to be his residences, he said. In those searches, crack cocaine, cocaine, meth and seven grams of heroin allegedly were seized, as well as cash, packing materials and cell phones inside the apartments, which included one in Philadelphia.

"The presumption of innocence remains with Mr. Davis," Brown said, "and if he was such a danger to the community, why wasn't he arrested much sooner?"

Ellis' attorney, Bill McCabe, noted that his client faces charges related to just eight of the 60 buys, in quantities of less than 3.2 grams of the drug.

He cited texts the government allegedly intercepted from Ellis' phone and asked if there was any proof that Ellis was the person doing the typing. Pryor indicated he wasn't aware, but said surveillance placed Ellis with Davis in both Johnstown and Philadelphia "multiple" times and indicated there was more information in an FBI report he has not yet finished reviewing.

Pryor said that cases involving drug organizations are complex ones that take time and supporting evidence to show the level of trafficking in the Johnstown area for which Davis' ring is responsible.

"He's had no employment for seven years," he said. "Eleven arrests. He's had seven bench warrants for failures to appear (in court). His level of dangerousness is proven."

Logan's and Dotson's attorneys, Kelvin Morris and Damien Schorr, also asked questions about the buys, questioning Pryor about how each exchange was conducted and whether anyone in law enforcement witnessed them.

Pryor said efforts were made during every buy to keep eyes on informants while they swapped cash for drugs, but acknowledged investigators may not have been able to observe every moment.

Pesto said that there's plenty of specifics within the case to "dig for," but at the preliminary hearing level, those answers weren't needed to establish that the federal government has probable cause to charge the group. A grand jury is likely to hear the matter "at some point," meaning an indictment could follow, he said moments after holding the defendants' drug charges for court.

Another alleged dealer, Hector Concepcion, will also stand trial on crack delivery charges stemming from eight alleged drug sales to confidential informants between August 2019 and December 23, 2020. Concepcion is not listed as a defendant within Davis' alleged drug ring, and his charges are listed under a separate case.

A hearing date was not immediately set for Mollett, who is represented by Pittsburgh defense attorney Komron Maknoon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Video shows 2 suspects rob NW Houston vape shop at gunpoint

    DO YOU KNOW THEM? Both suspects fled the scene in a white Mercedes Benz after the armed robbery, police said.

  • 'We're back on the road!' Rolling Stones relaunch U.S. tour

    The Rolling Stones announced on Thursday the relaunch of their U.S. “No Filter” tour, which had been derailed by the pandemic, beginning in St. Louis on Sept. 26. “I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement. The 2021 No Filter tour begins Sept. 26 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, followed by rescheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin.

  • Armed shopper shoots would-be robbers and fends off assailants in dramatic scene

    A man defended himself with a concealed firearm after a pair of men approached him in an attempted robbery in Los Angeles, according to video footage.

  • Another brawl breaks out on a Frontier flight to Miami. It was caught on camera

    Another day, another brawl on an airplane.

  • Man seen clocking 60-year-old woman in back of head in NYC subway station: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a man seen on video punching a 60-year-old female victim in the back of the head while inside a subway station.

  • Florida man arrested at CLT for what was under the bulge in his shirt, officials say

    The discovery weighed just 6 pounds, but it’s worth more than $200,000, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

  • ‘Incel’ Plotted to Slaughter Thousands of Women at an Ohio University: Police

    Highland County Sheriff's OfficeA U.S. Army washout who identified as a so-called involuntary celibate plotted to “slaughter” women in a mass shooting at an unnamed Ohio university, with the goal of killing some 3,000 people after receiving his military training, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court.Tres Genco, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, prosecutors announced. He d

  • Timothy Hutton Will Not Face Criminal Charges for Alleged Sexual Assault

    “Leverage” star Timothy Hutton will not face criminal charges stemming from the rape allegations leveled against him by a former child actress last year. Canadian prosecutors declined to pursue charges against Hutton, citing a lack of evidence in the case. According to Hutton’s attorney, Joshua Rosenberg, the decision was made earlier this month and the actor’s team was informed on July 7. “Timothy Hutton has officially been cleared by law enforcement of a criminal complaint filed against him,”

  • Hayden Panettiere Reunites With Ex Brian Hickerson After His Release From Jail

    After an eyewitness spotted Hayden Panettiere and ex Brian Hickerson together in West Hollywood over the weekend, Brian shared exclusive details about E! News about their visit.

  • Lady Gaga Sizzles In Orange Bikini In A Sexy Poolside Video

    Lady Gaga is feeling herself! The “Born This Way” singer posted a sexy video on her Instagram on Wednesday that shows her super toned summer bod. In the video, the Oscar winner walks out of a pool with her hands behind her head and flaunts her sleek physique in an orange star bikini. The singer accessorized the look with a gold belt around her waist and small black sunglasses. “Little Starz” she captioned her post. The “Just Dance” singer has been ready for summer for a while now! Back in May, she posted a cheeky Instagram pic where she is showing off her backside while sporting a tie dye bikini

  • A woman ditched her clothes and went skinny-dipping. It wasn’t her pool, Florida cops say

    Pro tip: While most people in Florida love cooling off in a pool, it’s better to swim in a place where you have permission.

  • 'Google It!': Stephen Colbert Taunts Jim Jordan With A Scathing Reminder Of His Past

    The "Late Show" host gave the Ohio congressman a lesson in his own recent history.

  • Suspect identified in shooting death of grandmother at stop sign, NC sheriff says

    The 72-year-old woman was shot while she was out running errands, police say.

  • 'White Boy Rick' movie's inspiration sues police for $100M

    A Detroit-area man whose decades in prison for drug dealing and work as an informant inspired the movie “White Boy Rick” filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking $100 million, claiming he was coerced into assisting police while just a helpless teenager. Richard Wershe Jr., 52, served roughly 30 years in prison in Michigan before his release in 2017, followed by a few more years in a Florida prison for an unrelated crime. Wershe's lawsuit in federal court in Detroit alleges that his troubles in the 1980s were related to the pressures of pleasing local police and federal agents who used him as an informant, repeatedly sent him into drug dens and abandoned him when he got in legal trouble.

  • American Pickers star Frank Fritz says he hasn't spoken to Mike Wolfe for 2 years

    The Pickers are feuding.

  • Gun that killed U.S. outlaw Billy the Kid to be sold

    One of the most iconic weapons of the American Wild West goes up for auction next month with the sale of the gun that killed 19th century outlaw Billy the Kid. Sheriff Pat Garrett's Colt single action revolver is expected to fetch between $2 million and $3 million at auction, Bonhams auction house said on Wednesday. The gun comes from the collection of Texas couple Jim and Theresa Earle who amassed Western firearms and other artifacts for some 50 years.

  • Tori Spelling’s Daughter Stella Is All Grown Up at a Super Glam Photoshoot

    Where did the time go? It seems like just yesterday Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s oldest daughter Stella was toddling around on one of their reality shows. Those days are long gone as the 13-year-old is following her parents’ footsteps into showbiz — and she looks so grown up! Spelling shared behind-the-scenes photos and video […]

  • Chris Hemsworth prepares to play Hulk Hogan with $72 worth of KFC

    Workers at an Australian KFC got a surprise visit from Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, who stopped by a New South Wales drive-thru to order himself 15 original chicken pieces, a regular size Singer combo, and four regular popcorn chicken meals for the low, low price of $72.25. Lest you think that’s too much chicken for one human being to consume, Movieweb reports that Hemsworth is currently packing away far more food than the average bear as he prepares to play Gremlins 2 actor Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bo

  • Cocaine disguised as cake seized from vehicle in Maine

    A New York man and a Maine woman are facing charges over cocaine disguised as a cake that was seized from their vehicle, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Wednesday. Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on Interstate 295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds (2 kilograms) of cocaine worth $200,000 on the street, the MDEA said. About 2 pounds of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent, officials said.

  • Minister accused of giving teen meth and raping her at church, Texas police say

    The 15-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital with complications from smoking meth, police say.