FBI, Durham sheriff investigating after human remains found in wooded area in RTP

Human remains were found Thursday evening in a wooded area near the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in Durham, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Bones were discovered in the area shortly after 6 p.m., and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and started investigating, the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Friday.

The DCSO contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation since the NIEHS building is federal property, the sheriff’s office said. The NIEHS is one of 27 institutes and centers at the National Institutes of Health, according to the NIH’s website.

The DCSO and FBI are collecting all evidence from the scene and conducting a joint investigation, which remains ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities do not believe there is a threat to public safety related to this investigation, according to the release.