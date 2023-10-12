FBI El Paso warns of scams impersonating special agent in charge

FBI El Paso officials are warning the community about a scam impersonating the head of the local field office attempting to get victims to pay them cryptocurrency or other funds.

The scam is a multiple-process scam to make victims believe they receive valid information from the federal agency, FBI El Paso officials said.

The current scam was reported Friday, Oct. 6, to FBI El Paso agents by a community member who received the fraudulent letter.

The letter includes the official location and phone of the FBI El Paso field office. However, all other information, including an FBI logo and signature of the FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge John S. Morales, is false.

The letter is made to look like an official government document. The top of the letter states, "UNCLASSIFED//FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY/LAW ENFORCEMENT SENSITIVE."

It then includes the official FBI logo. The letter states, "FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION SITUATIONAL INTELLIGENCE REPORT FBI El Paso Division."

The letter is then titled, "REGARDING YOUR IDENTITY THEFT CASE."

The letter claims, "This is to inform you that you have successfully secured your Bank of America account that was under suspicion of US CUSTOMS AND BORDER PATROL. The ADR confirmation number for your Bank of America is ADR/62737/8283/BOA. Contact your investigation officer for further assistance."

The letter then includes a fake blue stamped-like FBI logo. Officials said the agency has never used the logo.

The letter ends with a fake signature of Morales. The signature is made to look real but is just a different font type. It then includes the actual address of the FBI El Paso field office and phone number.

While the letter does not ask for money, scammers use it to make victims believe a real investigation is being conducted into an identity theft case.

The scammers will send another email or call the victim asking for the victim to send cryptocurrency or money, officials said.

The reported letter is just the first stage of the scam, officials said. The scammer will then ask for money to be sent by a mobile payment service application, or they will send the victim a QR code. The QR code will direct the victim to a website run by the scammer, where the victim is asked to make the payment.

FBI El Paso officials are asking anyone who receives the letter to throw it away or delete it from their email.

"The FBI and other federal agencies do not call, send letters, or email individuals threatening arrest ordemanding money," officials said.

Scams like this one are not rare. There have been scams in the past claiming to be from former FBI El Paso leaders, officials said.

The El Paso area has seen numerous scams claiming to be from area law enforcement, utility companies and other governmental agencies.

Recent scam warnings in the El Paso area

Last month, FBI El Paso officials warned the community of a new scam being used by criminals called "The Phantom Hacker."

This scam involves scammers impersonating technology, banking and government officials. The scam is "complex" and typically targets elderly people, officials said.

In the "The Phantom Hacker" scam, the scammer attempts to convince the victim that foreign hackers have infiltrated their financial account, officials said. The scammers then instruct the victim to immediately move their money to an alleged U.S. government account to "protect" their assets.

In reality, there was never any foreign hacker, and the money is now fully controlled by the scammers. Some victims are losing their entire life savings, officials said.

"These scammers are cold and calculated," Morales said in an Sept. 25 news release. "They are targeting older members of our community who are particularly mindful of potential risks to their nest eggs. The criminals are using the victims' own attentiveness against them. By educating the public about this alarming new scam, we hope to get ahead of these scammers and prevent any further victimization."

Also in September, El Paso Water utility officials warned of door-to-door salespersons and other scammers impersonating utility officials. The scammers would visit homes or call consumers demanding immediate payment and threatening to cut off water service, officials said.

What to do if you are a victim of a scam

If a potential scammer contacts you or have been scammed, the FBI recommends taking the following actions:

Directly contact the agency or institution you received an email, letter or call from to verify its authenticity.

Contact your financial institution immediately upon discovering any fraudulent or suspicious activity and direct them to stop or reverse the transactions.

Ask your financial institution to contact the corresponding financial institution where the fraudulent or suspicious transfer was sent.

Report the activity to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov, regardless of dollar loss. Provide all relevant information in the complaint.

Community members are encouraged to immediately report scams to the FBI online at IC3.gov or tips.fbi.gov. Scams can also be reported by calling the FBI El Paso Division at 915-832-5000, El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 915-832-4408.

For more information on scams and how scammers try to steal money from victims, visit IC3.gov.

