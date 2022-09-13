FBI executes search at Dover residence with help from local police

The Dover Police Department assisted the FBI with a search on George Street.

DOVER — A city residence is part of an FBI investigation.

Dover police and the FBI confirmed the agency's presence at a George Street residence Monday morning, which was noticed by local residents and sparked a lot of speculation on social media.

Dover police Lt. Mark Nadeau said the city department assisted the FBI in executing a search warrant of an unspecified George Street residence around 9 a.m. A Somersworth police dog also assisted with the pre-planned search, according to Nadeau.

No further details are being released at this time, with the agencies citing the ongoing FBI investigation.

Local police and FBI representatives said they could not release what the investigation is about, nor what authorities were seeking at the residence.

“The FBI was conducting court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing investigation. To protect the integrity of the investigation, we’re going to decline further comment,” said Kristen Setera of the FBI Public Affairs Office.

