FBI Faces Lone Shooters and Soft Targets: ‘All Over the Map’

Chris Strohm
·1 min read
In this article:
  Christopher A. Wray
    Christopher A. Wray
    American lawyer, and current director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation

(Bloomberg) -- The FBI is struggling to keep up with lone gunmen choosing soft targets, using readily available weapons and fueled by “incoherent” ideologies, its chief said at a U.S. Senate hearing about Tuesday’s massacre at an elementary school in Texas.

The motivation of attackers is “all over the map,” Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray testified Wednesday before the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We’re having more and more challenges trying to unpack what are often incoherent belief systems combined with personal grievances,” Wray said.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation into the mass shooting in Uvalde, a small city west of San Antonio, by providing investigative and analytical resources as well as personnel for laboratory and victim services and units dedicated to crisis management and behavioral analysis, Wray testified.

Wray said it’s too early to know the motivation of the shooter.

