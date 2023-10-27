Note found at property linked to Maine shooting suspect

Police have confirmed that a note was found at a property linked to the Maine mass shooting suspect.

Public safety commissioner Mike Sauschuck confirmed the discovery as he told a press conference that investigators were combing the riverbank and stretch of water where Robert Card’s car was found at a boat launch site.

When asked during a press conference about the presence of a note at a search site, Mr Sauschuck replied: “There was a note in one of the residences. I’m not prepared to really talk about what was included.”

Mr Card, 40, who is suspected of killing 18 people in attacks on a restaurant and bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night remains at large.

Mr Sauschuck confirmed that the suspected shooter was not in custody.

He said that around 530 tips and leads had come in from the public which varied greatly.

Victims of the massacre including a youth bowling league coach and a 14-year-old have been named.

03:58 PM BST

03:32 PM BST

Suspect not in custody, say authorities

The suspect in the case is not in custody, authorities have said, as they give updates on the latest developments in the search for the suspected mass shooter.

Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said they had received 530 tips and leads.

03:24 PM BST

Divers to be deployed in river

Divers will be deployed in the river to continue the search for the suspected shooter, authorities said.

Speaking at a press conference, Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said divers would be sent to the boat launch area where suspect Robert Card’s vehicle was found.

03:20 PM BST

Officials likely 'days away' from completing crime scene investigations

Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said authorities are trying to “get to the why” of what happened on Wednesday.

He said police “have to take our time” and says tips have come in from a number of sources.

He added: “We are continuing to do searches at the two primary venues here.”

Mr Sauschuck said he expects officials are still days away from completing crime scene investigations.

03:13 PM BST

Morning briefing every day

There will be a morning briefing every day at 10AM [3PM UK time] on the search for the suspected gunman, law enforcement has said.

Officials are giving updates on the developments in the hunt for the mass shooter in Maine.

03:09 PM BST

Press conference is starting

The press conference is now underway.

Law enforcement officials are giving the latest updates on the search for the suspected gunman and developments that took place overnight.

02:27 PM BST

Press conference to be held today

A news conference with the latest on the Lewiston mass shooting will take place on Friday, Maine State Police said.

It is scheduled to take place at 10am [3pm UK time.]

Law enforcement officers, right, stand near armored and tactical vehicles, center, near a property on Meadow Road, in Bowdoin, - Steven Senne/AP

02:15 PM BST

Suspected shooter's neighbour: 'He did what he said he was going to do'

02:09 PM BST

Suspected gunman 'knows the terrain well'

Richard Goddard, who lives on the road where the search took place, said that Mr Card knows the terrain well.

“This is his stomping ground. He grew up here,” he said. “He knows every ledge to hide behind, every thicket.”

Maine State Police said Mr Card is wanted on eight counts of murder. Ten victims remain unidentified.

Three of the 13 people wounded in the shootings were in critical condition and five were hospitalised but stable, Central Maine Medical Center officials said.

02:09 PM BST

FBI fail to find 'armed and dangerous' Maine gunman after surrounding house

The FBI surrounded a house belonging to a relative of the suspected Maine gunman, as they searched for the shooter who remains at large.

Hundreds of armed police and the FBI gathered outside a home of suspect Robert Card’s relative near the town of Bowdoin, where Mr Card is from, on Thursday.

The US Army reservist, 40, is suspected of killing 18 people in attacks on a restaurant and bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night.

“You need to come outside now with nothing in your hands. Your hands in the air,” police shouted through a megaphone.

But hours later, the authorities left after repeated announcements and a search. State police said it was unclear whether Mr Card had ever been at the location.

Mr Card’s car, a Subaru Outback SUV, was found at a boat dock in Lisbon, a town about eight miles away from where the shootings took place.

Police said Mr Card was considered armed and dangerous.

10:03 AM BST

Lewiston schools to remain closed today

Lewiston’s public schools will remain closed on Friday as the suspect remains at large, according to Superintendent Jake Langlais.

“We remain in a shelter in place situation,” the post said. “We will not open buildings or run bus transportation.”

School officials in Maine’s largest city of Portland will decide by 5am today whether to open based on information received from police, according to a post on the district’s website.

