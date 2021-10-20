FBI finds Brian Laundrie items in Florida after trail tip from family

The FBI located a number of Brian Laundrie’s items on a trail in Florida on Wednesday after the his family told law enforcement about an outdoor spot he frequented.

According to multiple reports, a coroner is headed to the area.

Laundrie, 23, is considered a person of interest in the homicide of Gabby Petito, 22, who a Wyoming medical examiner ruled last week died by strangulation after going missing last summer. After Petito’s family reported her missing, Laundrie himself went missing after refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Brian’s parents, informed authorities they were headed to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida, to search for their son, family attorney Steven Bertolino said. The FBI and local police went along and quickly uncovered evidence he had been there. No information regarding the contents of the discovery were released.

Shortly after the items were located, the Sarasota County Medical Examiner and a Pasco County Sheriff’s office cadaver dog and multiple spotters were called to the scene.

