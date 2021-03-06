FBI Finds Contact Between Proud Boys Member and Trump Associate Before Riot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Benner, Alan Feuer and Adam Goldman
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
D.C. National Guard Commander, Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, testifies before a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, in Washington on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, examining the Jan. 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Greg Nash/Pool via The New York Times)
D.C. National Guard Commander, Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, testifies before a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, in Washington on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, examining the Jan. 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Greg Nash/Pool via The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — A member of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys was in communication with a person associated with the White House in the days just before the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

Location, cellular and call record data revealed a call tying a Proud Boys member to the Trump White House, the official said. The FBI has not determined what they discussed, and the official would not reveal the names of either party.

The connection revealed by the communications data comes as the FBI intensifies its investigation of contacts among far-right extremists, Trump White House associates and conservative members of Congress in the days before the attack.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

The same data has revealed no evidence of communications between the rioters and members of Congress during the deadly attack, the official said. That undercuts Democratic allegations that some Republican lawmakers were active participants that day.

Separately, Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys, told The New York Times on Friday that he called Roger Stone, a close associate of former President Donald Trump’s, while at a protest in front of the home of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. During the protest, which occurred in the days before the Capitol assault, he put Stone on speaker phone to address the gathering.

A law enforcement official said that it was not Tarrio’s communication with Stone that was being scrutinized, and that the call made in front of Rubio’s home was a different matter. That two members of the group were in communication with people associated with the White House underscores the access that violent extremist groups like the Proud Boys had to the White House and to people close to the former president.

Stone denied “any involvement or knowledge of the attack on the Capitol” in a statement last month to the Times.

Tarrio was arrested in Washington on Jan. 4 on charges of destruction of property for his role in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner that had been torn from a historic Black church during a protest in Washington in December. He was asked to leave the city, and was not present when the Capitol was attacked. His case is pending.

The Justice Department has charged more than a dozen members of the Proud Boys with crimes related to the attack, including conspiracy to obstruct the final certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and to attack law enforcement officers.

In court papers, federal prosecutors have said groups of Proud Boys also coordinated travel to Washington and shared lodging near the city, with the intent of disrupting Congress and advancing Trump’s efforts to unlawfully maintain his grip on the presidency.

The communication between the person associated with the White House and the member of the Proud Boys was discovered in part through data that the FBI obtained from technology and telecommunications companies immediately after the assault.

Court documents show FBI warrants for a list of all the phones associated with the cell towers serving the Capitol, and that it received information from the major cellphone carriers on the numbers called by everyone on the Capitol’s cell towers during the riot, three officials familiar with the investigation said.

The FBI also obtained a “geofence” warrant for all the Android devices that Google recorded within the building during the assault, the officials said. A geofence warrant legally gives law enforcement a list of mobile devices that are able to be identified in a particular geographic area. Jill Sanborn, the head of counterterrorism at the FBI, testified before a Senate panel Wednesday that all the data the FBI had gathered in its investigation into the riot was obtained legally through subpoenas and search warrants.

Although investigators have found no contact between the rioters and members of Congress during the attack, those records have shown evidence in the days leading up to Jan. 6 of communications between far-right extremists and lawmakers who were planning to appear at the rally featuring Trump that occurred just before the assault, according to one of the officials.

The Justice Department is examining those communications, but it has not opened investigations into any members, the official said. A department spokesperson declined to comment.

The FBI did, however, say Thursday that it had arrested a former State Department aide on charges related to the attack, including unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.

The former midlevel aide, Federico Klein, who was seen in videos assaulting officers with a stolen riot shield, was the first member of the Trump administration to face criminal charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol. His lawyer declined to comment Friday.

Right-wing extremists, including members of the Oath Keepers, a militia group that mainly comprises former law enforcement and military personnel, have been working as security guards for Republicans and for Trump’s allies, such as Stone.

Stone, who was pardoned by Trump after refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian intelligence, has known Tarrio for some time and used Oath Keepers as bodyguards before and on the day of the assault on the Capitol.

The Justice Department is looking into communications between Stone and far-right extremists to determine whether he played any role in plans by extremists to disrupt the certification on Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak about the investigation.

Should investigators find messages showing that Stone had any connection to such plans, they would have a factual basis to open a full criminal investigation into him, the people said.

Stone said last month that he was “provided voluntary security by the Oath Keepers,” but noted that their security work did not constitute evidence that he was involved in, or informed about, plans to attack Congress. He reiterated an earlier statement that anyone involved in the attack should be prosecuted.

The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people with crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 assault. It has used evidence gathered in its broad search for assailants — including information from cellular providers and technology companies — to help piece together evidence of more sophisticated crimes, like conspiracy.

It is also looking at possible charges of seditious conspiracy, according to two people familiar with the investigation.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Second lawsuit filed against Trump over Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Rep. Swalwell is trying to make the same arguments made during the impeachment to win a civil lawsuit.

  • Former Trump State Department Employee Arrested in Relation to Capitol Attack

    Though Congress failed to hold Trump legally accountable for his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 Capitol debacle, connections to the former president keep showing up as federal investigations continue.

  • Fact check: Claim about FBI official who said no guns recovered at Capitol riot is missing context

    An FBI official told a Senate committee that the Bureau did not recover any guns at the U.S. Capitol riot. That is missing context.

  • Why rich parents are more likely to be unethical

    William 'Rick' Singer founder of the Edge College & Career Network, pleaded guilty to charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. AP Photo/Steven SenneFederal attorneys in 2019 arrested 50 people in a college admission scam that allowed wealthy parents to buy their kids’ admission to elite universities. Prosecutors found that parents together paid up to US.5 million to get their kids into college. The list included celebrity parents such as actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Some might ask why did these parents fail to consider the moral implications of their actions? My 20 years of research in moral psychology suggests many reasons why people behave in an unethical manner. When it comes to the wealthy, research shows that they will go to great lengths to maintain their higher status. A sense of entitlement plays a role. How people rationalize Let’s first consider what allows people to act unethically and yet not feel guilt or remorse. Research shows that people are good at rationalizing unethical actions that serve their self-interest. The success, or failure, of one’s children often has implications for how parents view themselves and are viewed by others. They are more likely to bask in the reflected glory of their children. They seem to gain esteem based on their connection to successful children. This means parents can be motivated by self-interest to ensure their children’s achievement. In the case of cheating for their children, parents can justify the behavior through comparisons that help them morally disengage with an action. For example, they could say that other parents’ do a lot worse things, or minimize the consequences of their actions through words such as, “My behavior did not cause much harm.” Viewing the unethical outcomes as serving others, including one’s children, could help parents create a psychological distance to rationalize misconduct. Several studies demonstrate that people are more likely to be unethical when their actions also help someone else. For example, it is easier for employees to accept a bribe when they plan to share the proceeds with coworkers. Sense of entitlement When it comes to the wealthy and privileged, a sense of entitlement, or a belief that one is deserving of privileges over others, can play an important role in unethical conduct. Being wealthy and privileged can lead to a sense of entitlement. Bryan Fernandez/Flickr.com, CC BY-NC-ND Privileged individuals are also less likely to follow rules and instructions given they believe the rules are unjust. Because they feel deserving of more than their fair share, they are willing to violate norms of appropriate and socially agreed upon conduct. Feeling a sense of entitlement also leads people to be more competitive, selfish and aggressive when they sense a threat. For example, white males are less likely to support affirmative action to even the playing field because it threatens their privileged status. Research suggests that entitlement may come in part from being rich. Wealthy individuals who are considered as “upper class” based on their income have been found to lie, steal and cheat more to get what they desire. They have also been found to be less generous. They are more likely to break the law when driving, give less help to strangers in need, and generally give others less attention. Additionally, growing up with wealth is associated with more narcissistic behavior, which results in selfishness, expressing a need for admiration, and a lack of empathy. Consequences of status loss Individuals who think they deserve unfair advantages are more likely to take actions to increase their level of status, such as ensuring their children attend high-status universities. Losing status appears to be particularly threatening for high-status individuals. Wealthy parents can fear they are losing status if their children do not attend top colleges. michaeljung/Shutterstock.com A recent review of the research on status demonstrates that status loss, or even a fear of status loss, has been associated with an increase in suicide attempts. Individuals have been reported to show physiological changes such as higher blood pressure and pulse. Such individuals also made increased efforts to avoid status loss by being willing to pay money and allocating resources to themselves. In their book “The Coddling of the American Mind,” First Amendment expert Greg Lukianoff and social psychologist Jonathan Haidt make the case that parents, especially in the upper class, are increasingly anxious about their children attending top universities. These authors argue that given economic prospects are less certain because of stagnating wages, automation and globalization, wealthier parents tend to be particularly concerned about the future economic opportunities for their children. Feeling invulnerable People who feel a sense of power, which often comes along with wealth and fame, tend to be less likely to believe they are vulnerable to the detrimental consequences of unethical behavior. Experiencing a psychological sense of power leads to a false feeling of control. It could also lead to increased risk-taking and a decrease in concern for others. It is possible that some of these moral psychology reasons were behind these wealthy parents cheating on behalf of their children. A desire to go to great lengths to help one’s child is admirable. However, when those lengths cross ethical boundaries it is a step too far.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Colleges confront their links to slavery and wrestle with how to atone for past sinsWhy elite colleges should use a lottery to admit studentsCollege admission scandal grew out of a system that was ripe for corruption David M. Mayer does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • The Latest: Ontario wants vaccine shot in adults by June 20

    The head of the vaccine program for Canada’s most populous province expects to get every adult in Ontario a first vaccine shot by June 20. Ontario and provincial governments in the country are extending the interval between the two doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to four months rather than three to four weeks so they can quickly inoculate more people. Retired Gen. Randy Hillier says by the first day of summer he wants everyone in Ontario who is eligible to get a dose.

  • Nemechek beats boss Busch to win Truck Series race at Vegas

    John Hunter Nemechek beat boss Kyle Busch, ending Busch's three-race winning streak at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with a victory in Friday night in the NASCAR Truck Series race. Nemechek this year stepped down two levels from the Cup Series to drive a truck for Kyle Busch Motorsports. In just his third race driving for Busch, Nemecheck led Busch across the finish line for a 1-2 KBM finish.

  • Travel industry bets on vaccine passports to draw Brits to Mediterranean

    The race to roll out vaccination passports is spurring competition among travel companies and tourist destinations for the large number of Britons set to receive COVID-19 shots before the summer. Thanks to its swift vaccine deployment https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps, Britain is the only major European country likely to inoculate a large share of working-age adults by the peak season. Airlines such as easyJet saw outbound bookings from Britain surge last week as the government raised the prospect of a return to quarantine-free summer travel, and the European Union agreed to develop vaccine passports under pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries.

  • Addison Rae appears to break down in tears after cheating confrontation: 'Completely different person'

    Addison Rae and Bryce Hall are TikTok's most on-again-off-again couple. The post Addison Rae appears to break down in tears after hearing Bryce Hall cheating rumors appeared first on In The Know.

  • AstraZeneca exec: "We are ready to supply tens of millions of doses" in the U.S.

    Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being administered to some of the world's lowest-income countries thanks in part to the global COVAX initiative. The drugmaker plans to request emergency-use authorization for its vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration when the results of its U.S. clinical trial are available in a few weeks. AstraZeneca executive Ruud Dobber spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the company's vaccination efforts.

  • Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise. Here's what activists, lawmakers and police are doing to stop the violence

    Asian Americans are calling on political leaders and law enforcement to address growing concerns over coronavirus-related racial attacks.

  • Senator Cruz puts hold on Biden's CIA pick Burns over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    Republican Senator Ted Cruz put a hold late on Friday on President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency to pressure the administration to put tough sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project. The Senate Intelligence Committee this week backed William Burns, a former ambassador to Russia, by a unanimous vote.

  • Fuquay-Varina police release body cam footage of Black teen being cuffed in his yard

    The 14-year-old’s family called on police to release the footage last month.

  • Kimmel Nails The Total Hypocrisy Of Texas Governor's Whine About Joe Biden

    The late-night host rips Republican Greg Abbott's clueless complaint about the president.

  • Germany faces tough questions as nuclear exit nears

    The Bavarian village of Gundremmingen is so proud of its nuclear power station that its coat of arms is graced with a giant golden atom.

  • The Real World's Kevin, Julie, and Andre on racism and the fate of Reigndance

    Ask any 40-something what they remember about the first season of The Real World, and they’ll probably tell you one of two things: Eric Nies or the big, awful, uncomfortable fight between Kevin and Julie that happened right at the end of the season. A hard-to-watch battle centering on what our own reviewer called “race, violence and telephone etiquette,” the fight led a lot of viewers at the time to cast Kevin in their own minds as a stereotypical “angry Black man,” while sweet little Julie just couldn’t understand what was going on.

  • Biden getting 1st shot at making mark on federal judiciary

    President Joe Biden has two seats to fill on the influential appeals court in the nation's capital that regularly feeds judges to the Supreme Court. Barring an improbable expansion of the Supreme Court, Biden won’t be able to do anything about the high court’s entrenched conservative majority any time soon. Justice Clarence Thomas, at 72, is the oldest of the court’s conservatives and the three appointees of former President Donald Trump, ranging in age from 49 to 56, are expected to be on the bench for decades.

  • Open spaces, no pharmacies: rural US confronts vaccine void

    When Charlome Pierce searched where her 96-year-old father could get a COVID-19 vaccine in January, she found zero options anywhere near their home in Virginia. The lone medical clinic in Surry County had none, and the last pharmacy in an area with roughly 6,500 residents and more land mass than Chicago closed years ago. At one point, Pierce heard about a state-run vaccination event 45 minutes away, No more appointments were available, which perhaps was for the best: the wait there reportedly could last up to seven hours.

  • Trump may have delayed sending National Guard to Capitol riot to serve his political narrative, former FBI agent says

    Police were braced for more violence at the Capitol on Thursday

  • Walmart Could Provide Benefit With Physical Bank: Bair

    Mar.05 -- Former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair says that Walmart could provide banking access to those who otherwise lack access to financial services through its physical stores. Bair was the chair of the FDIC when Walmart applied for an industrial bank charter in 2005 and withdrew its application because it faced backlash from lawmakers and industry groups.

  • Reddit chief: I was late to spot GameStop stock mania

    Steve Huffman says he supported the aims of a Reddit group taking on the hedge funds.