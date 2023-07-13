FBI finds 'extremely graphic' files on Greenwood mall shooter's phone, but no specific motive

This story contains discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or 988 or seek out area resources.

Ten months after a 20-year-old opened fire and killed three people in the Greenwood Park Mall food court, the FBI has accessed the contents of his phone.

While the bureau wasn't able to find any searches or content specifically related to the July 17, 2022, shooting, the gunman's plans or motive, in May it recovered thousands of images, hundreds of videos, notes, call and text logs and internet search history.

Still without a clear motive for the shooting, police said photos of an apparent suicide note dated over two years before the act "leads us to believe (the shooter's) homicidal and suicidal thoughts had been manifesting for years."

Previous coverage: Greenwood mall shooter fascinated with German Reich, yet ‘no clear motive’ for attack

Here's what they found, according to a news release from Greenwood police.

Greenwood shooter's phone contained violent media, Nazi propaganda

Investigators recovered over 3,400 images and 200 videos from the shooter's phone, Greenwood police said, many of which were "extremely graphic in nature."

The FBI found photos of Adolf Hitler and Nazi propaganda on the shooter's cell phone. Police previously said the gunman had a fascination with the German Reich, according to information obtained from social media posts and interviews with family and friends.

Also recovered were graphic videos depicting mass killings, including security camera footage of the mass shooting at Cascade Mall in Burlington, Washington, on Sept. 23, 2016.

FBI finds photos of shooter's apparent suicide note

The FBI also recovered photos of a handwritten note believed to be authored by the shooter, taken on April 9, 2020.

"I am a sociopath. I want to hurt people," the note reads. The note also includes mention of the desire to shoot himself. "This was a result of my issues: mental instability, depression, frustration, and sexual isolation," the note reads.

In a note on his phone, the shooter also drafted a text to his brother on June 18, 2022, expressing that he wanted to die by suicide. That same day, he searched online how to do so.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Greenwood Park Mall shooter's phone unlocked: What the FBI found