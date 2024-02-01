FBI finds man dead in Utah home after trying to serve him arrest warrant

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.



TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — FBI agents found a man dead in a Tooele home after trying to serve him an arrest warrant Tuesday morning.



The FBI office in Salt Lake City said agents tried to serve a warrant at a home in Stansbury Park related to a federal indictment.

When the agents got into the home, they found a man dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No shots were fired by FBI agents, the official said.

No further information is available at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

