FBI finishes searching Kentucky farm in the case of Crystal Rogers

The FBI has concluded its latest search operations in the case of Crystal Rogers at a farm in Bardstown, the agency announced Friday.

The FBI started the search Monday as it continued looking for evidence to figure out what happened to Rogers, a Kentucky mother who went missing more than seven years ago.

“We hope that the evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance,” Jodi Cohen, the special agent in charge of the FBI Louisville Field Office, said in a statement posted to Twitter. “FBI Louisville, and all of our law enforcement partners, are committed to successfully resolving this case and giving Crystal’s family peace, and more importantly justice.”

A spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment on what evidence the FBI found during its five-day search.

The investigation into Rogers’ disappearance has involved several different law enforcement agencies. The FBI took over the case in 2020 and has since conducted searches at several properties in Bardstown. This week’s search was at a farm owned by the family of Brooks Houck.

Houck was Rogers’ boyfriend when she disappeared and was named a suspect in the case by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, but he’s never been charged with anything relating to her disappearance.

The FBI used cadaver dogs and excavating machinery during the search at the farm, which is on Paschal Ballard Lane.

At the end of its search Friday, the FBI and several other local law enforcement agencies said they “want to encourage the public to continue to come forward with information regarding Crystal’s disappearance.”

To provide tips, the public can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit crystalrogerstaskforce.com.