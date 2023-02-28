What the FBI found at the family home of the University of Idaho murder suspect

Matt Rourke
7
Tom Winter and Antonio Planas
·2 min read

The FBI recovered four medical-style gloves and a silver flashlight last year when they searched the Pennsylvania home of the parents of the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students.

A buccal swab DNA test was also recovered Dec. 30 during the search of Bryan Kohberger's parents' home in Albrightsville, according to a search warrant return obtained by NBC News on Tuesday.

Investigators were authorized to get swabs from Kohberger, according to the court records.

The search warrant return did not specify whom the gloves belong to.

Other items collected included a white T-shirt, a Washington State Cougars sweatshirt, a pair of Nike shoes, a pair of socks, black shorts and black boxers, the search warrant return said.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania seven weeks after four students were stabbed to death in their beds in a home not far from the University of Idaho campus — an incident that stunned residents in tiny Moscow, Idaho, perplexed police and prompted a nationwide manhunt.

Kohberger waived extradition to Idaho, where he's being held without bail. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary, and if convicted, could face the death penalty.

Killed on Nov. 13 were Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Kohberger, who was living in an apartment in Pullman, Washington, appeared to have a keen interest in crime. He had been a Ph.D. student in criminal justice and criminology at Washington State University, which is 10 miles from the University of Idaho.

A probable cause affidavit from Moscow police said investigators used video surveillance in the area to connect the quadruple homicide with a white Hyundai Elantra driven by Kohberger.

The affidavit also said male DNA left on a knife sheath was used to link Kohberger with the slayings. But the affidavit did not suggest a motive for the attack.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

