Trump under investigation for potential violations of Espionage Act, warrant reveals

Donald Trump is under criminal investigation for potential violations of the Espionage Act and additional statutes relating to obstruction of justice and destroying federal government records, according to the search warrant executed by FBI agents at the former president’s home on Monday.

The explosive search warrant – the contents of which were confirmed by the Guardian – shows the FBI was seeking evidence about whether the mishandling of classified documents by Trump, including some marked top secret, amounted to a violation of three criminal statutes.

Most notably, the search warrant granted by US magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart and approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland authorized FBI agents to seize materials that could form evidence that Trump violated the Espionage Act under 18 USC 793, and Obstruction, under 18 USC 1519.

FBI agents removed classified documents marked as top secret when they searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday, according to a description of the search warrant receipt that lists the materials seized by federal agents, provided by a source directly familiar with the document.

The most sensitive set of documents removed from Trump’s post-presidency home in Florida were listed generically as “Various Classified/TS/SCI” – the abbreviation that stands for top secret/sensitive compartmented information – the source said, among other records.

FBI agents retrieved a total of 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were marked top secret, the Wall Street Journal first reported. Federal agents also took away four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents, and three sets of confidential documents, the Journal reported.

The search warrant receipt did not provide any further detail about the substance of the classified documents, the newspaper reported, but said the FBI additionally collected binders of photos, materials on the “president of France”, and a grant of clemency for Trump operative Roger Stone.

FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday bearing a warrant – approved by Merrick Garland, the attorney general – that authorized a search of “the 45 Office”, as well as “all storage rooms and all other rooms or areas … in which boxes or documents could be stored”, the Journal also reported.

The disclosure of the contents of the search warrant and the receipt came hours before the deadline for Trump and his legal team, led by Evan Corcoran, to oppose a motion by the justice department to make public both documents, which remain under seal.

Trump said in a statement late on Thursday on his social media website that he would not oppose the release of the two documents. “Not only will I not oppose the release of the documents … I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents,” he posted.

The motion to unseal, announced by Garland in prepared remarks at the justice department’s headquarters on Thursday, does not currently include the affidavit accompanying the warrant that would give greater detail on the probable cause that led to the approval of the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Corcoran is understood to be in possession of both the search warrant and the receipt, while at least one more lawyer representing Trump has reviewed the contents of the receipt, say sources close to the former president. Trump has not authorized them to release the documents, the sources said.

House intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff released a statement regarding the revelations about classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

“If reports are accurate and contained among these documents are some of the most highly classified information our government holds – information classified as top secret/secure compartmented information – then it would explain a great deal about why the department and the FBI took the step of obtaining a warrant to recover the documents,” Schiff said.

“It appears that the FBI sought to remove those documents to a safe location previously, but Trump did not fully cooperate. Every day that information of such a classification sits in an unsecure location is a risk to our national security. If any other individual had information of that nature in their possession, the FBI would work quickly to mitigate the risks of disclosure.”

The committee the California Democrat chairs oversees the FBI as well as other federal law enforcement agencies.

Schiff noted he had confidence in the justice department, while adding: “The protection of classified information, and particularly the protection of sources and methods, is an issue of the highest priority for the intelligence committee, and as we learn more, we will responsibly discharge our oversight responsibilities.”