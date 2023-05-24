FBI: Fugitive wanted on multiple charges seen in Awendaw, SC

An FBI fugitive, Michael Burham, wanted on charges of kidnapping, rape, and homicide, was seen in Awenda, S.C., a spokesperson for the FBI told our partners at WCIV News.

According to officials, Burham was seen around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. He might be hitchhiking or possibly getting on a beach cruiser bicycle, WCIV reports.

Burham is 5-foot-9, weighs about 150 pounds, and was last seen dressed in a gray t-shirt and blue shorts. According to WCIV, he is considered armed and dangerous.

A resident of Awendaw told WCIV that police helicopters were heavily searching the area on Tuesday night. Deputies with the Berkley County Sheriff’s Office began searching for Burham on Tuesday and closed certain roads to the public.

WCIV reports that multiple law enforcement agencies have been working together to find Burham since the weekend. When deputies with the sheriff’s office were in the area of Halfway Creek Road on Tuesday, they found a man matching the suspect’s description. The man gave the police a fake name and birthday.

“While they were looking that information up on the computer, the sergeant drove up and had the photograph on his phone and made that identification, and before they could put hands on him, [he] took off,” Berkley County Sheriff Duane Lewis told WCIV.

Burham was able to get away from law enforcement on foot. WCIV reports that while running, Burham dropped a backpack with items that confirmed his identity.

BACKGROUND

On Sunday, officers were sent to an address after a kidnapping call. When they arrived, officers found two victims, who said they were from Pennsylvania, who had been kidnapped from their home and driven to North Charleston.

The victims told the officers that Burham was responsible for their kidnapping, WCIV reports.

Burham also has active warrants out of New York for rape and is the suspect in an open homicide investigation, police told WCIV.

Anyone who sees Burham is asked to immediately call 911, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit an online tip to tips.fbi.gov.

