FBI got tip about shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest

21
COLLEEN SLEVIN
·4 min read

DENVER (AP) — Authorities said the person who would later kill five at a Colorado gay nightclub was on the FBI’s radar a day before being arrested for threatening to kill family members but agents closed out the case just weeks later.

The disclosure by the FBI to The Associated Press creates a new timeline for when law enforcement was first alerted to Anderson Lee Aldrich as a potential danger. Previously it was thought Aldrich only became known to authorities after making the threat on June 18, 2021.

The details of the June 17, 2021, tip to the FBI are not known. But the next day, Aldrich’s grandparents ran from their Colorado Springs home and called 911, saying Aldrich was building a bomb in the basement and had threatened to kill them. Details of the case remain sealed, but an arrest affidavit verified by the AP detailed how Aldrich was upset the grandparents were moving to Florida because it would get in the way of Aldrich's plans to conduct a mass shooting and bombing.

The grandparents were concerned about Aldrich even before the 911 call, according to the document, with the grandmother telling authorities she and her husband had been “living in fear” because of Aldrich's “recent homicidal threats toward them and others.”

As part of the FBI’s probe, the agency said it coordinated with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which had responded to the June 18, 2021, call from Aldrich’s grandparents and arrested Aldrich, now 22, on felony menacing and kidnapping charges. But about a month after getting the tip, the FBI closed its assessment of Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

“With state charges pending, the FBI closed its assessment on July 15, 2021,” the FBI said.

Those charges were later dropped for unknown reasons. Under Colorado law, cases that are dismissed by either prosecutors or a judge are automatically sealed to prevent people from having their lives ruined if they do not end up being prosecuted. Authorities have cited the law in refusing to answer questions about the case but a coalition of media organizations, including the AP, has asked the court to unseal the records.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Jason Garrett, declined to comment on the FBI’s statement or on whether his agency had any tips about Aldrich before Aldrich's 2021 arrest, citing the sealing law.

The information conveyed to the FBI, which has not been previously reported, marks the earliest known instance of law enforcement officials being warned about Aldrich, and the shooting is the latest attack to raise questions about whether people who once caught the attention of law enforcement should have remained on the FBI’s radar.

On the night of Nov. 19, more than a year after the assessment was closed, authorities said Aldrich entered the Club Q gay nightclub in Colorado Springs while carrying an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire, killing five people and wounding 17 others before an Army veteran wrestled the attacker to the ground.

An FBI assessment is the lowest level, least intrusive and most elementary stage of an FBI inquiry. Such assessments are routinely opened after agents receive a tip and investigators routinely face a challenge of sifting through which of the tens of thousands of tips received every year could yield a viable threat.

There have been several high-profile examples of the FBI having received information about a gunman before a mass shooting. A month before Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at a Florida high school, the bureau received a warning that he had been talking about committing a mass shooting. A man who massacred 49 people at an Orlando nightclub in 2016 and another who set off bombs in the streets of New York City the same year had each been looked at by federal agents but officials later determined they did not warrant continued law enforcement scrutiny.

FBI guidelines meant to balance national security with civil liberties protections impose restrictions on the steps agents may take during the assessment phase. Agents, for instance, may analyze information from government databases and open-source internet searches, and can conduct interviews during an assessment. But they cannot turn to more intrusive techniques, such as requesting a wiretap or internet communications, without higher levels of approval and a more solid basis to suspect a crime.

More than 10,000 assessments are opened each year. Many are closed within days or weeks when the FBI concludes there’s no criminal or national security threat, or basis for continued scrutiny. The system is meant to ensure that a person who has not broken the law does not remain under perpetual scrutiny on a mere hunch — and that the FBI can reserve its scarce resources for true threats.

___

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Lindsay Whitehurst contributed to this report from Washington.

Recommended Stories

  • Colorado suspect formally charged for LGBTQ club shooting that killed five

    The suspect accused of killing five people inside a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub last month before patrons stopped the attack was formally charged on Tuesday with murder, hate crimes and assault. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, appeared for a hearing in El Paso District Court where the charges against the 22-year-old were read. Aldrich has been held without bond since the Nov. 19 rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

  • Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize winner on living through war and holding Putin accountable

    Oleksandra Matviichuk, a Ukrainian human rights activist set to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo next week, joins Yahoo News Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff to discuss her work with the Kyiv-based Center for Civil Liberties. Matviichuck explains why she believes world leaders must create a special international tribunal to place Russian President Vladimir Putin and large numbers of his military on trial for war crimes.

  • How did Republicans lose Georgia? Herschel Walker, another Donald Trump-endorsed candidate, flames out

    Voters who backed Sen. Raphael Warnock said they found Herschel Walker unqualified for the Senate - not unlike Trump candidates in other states.

  • Janusz Walus: Killer of South African anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani freed

    Janusz Walus was stabbed last week by another inmate, delaying his release in South Africa.

  • Congressman Calls for Investigation Into Gensler, SEC’s Role in FTX Collapse

    Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) accused Gensler of being “singularly responsible” for failing to prevent FTX’s demise.

  • Eerie Comparisons Found Between Buffalo and Colorado Shooter

    As the pre-trial moves along for Anderson Lee Aldrich, the Club Q shooter, more information has been brought forward suggesting the massacre was premeditated. According to NBC News, Aldrich (they/them) made plans to become the “next mass killer” and may have been behind a number of hate speech websites.

  • Interior secretary: `Unacceptable' to mine near famed swamp

    A member of President Joe Biden's Cabinet is urging Georgia officials to deny permits for a proposed mine near the edge of the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, saying the plan poses “unacceptable risk” to the swamp's fragile ecology. “I write to express serious concerns regarding proposed mining activities that have the potential to negatively impact the Okefenokee Swamp ecosystem and Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that was obtained by The Associated Press. Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals has been seeking government permits since 2019 to mine titanium oxide on land 2.9 miles (4.7 kilometers) from the southeastern boundary of the Okefenokee, home to the largest U.S. wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River.

  • Student brings 2 guns to high school basketball game, school district says

    The SRO confiscated the guns from the student’s backpack after receiving a tip regarding possible weapons on campus.

  • FDA gives priority review to Pfizer RSV vaccine for older adults

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Pfizer’s application for an RSV vaccine for older adults, and is expected to make an approval decision by the spring. Pfizer in a statement on Wednesday said the FDA is going to review its application under the priority review program, which reduces the approval timeline by four months.…

  • Boulder police officers, including JonBenet Ramsey investigator, disciplined for failing to investigate cases

    The city of Boulder, Colorado, has disciplined five police officers for not fully investigating crimes, including one of the lead investigators in the 1996 murder of JonBenet Ramsey.

  • Chinese rush to stock up antigen kits, medicines as COVID prevention curbs ease

    Chinese residents have rushed to snap up COVID-19 antigen kits and medicines for fevers and colds, as the country's recent easing of prevention measures triggered widespread concern among the public that they could now catch the virus. Online medicine platforms, pharmacies and drugmakers have in recent days reported surging sales, with JD Health saying that sales of antigen test kits jumped 344% in the week between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 from the previous week. "People around me are all buying antigen kits and I also bought 50," said 40-year-old Beijing resident Huang Yuqi, working for an entertainment company.

  • Trafficked nanny was paid $40 a month, forced to live in storage room, CA officials say

    Despite promising her a three-month work commitment, the couple kept the live-in nanny for more than two years, holding on to her passport and restricting her from leaving the home, prosecutors said.

  • Oklahoma drug dealer sent to prison after selling customer pills laced with fentanyl

    Judge chose punishment Friday after Cameron Jermaine Payne pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in September.

  • Putin Says Russia's Nukes a Deterrent, Threat Is Growing

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia's nuclear weapons serve as a "means of protection." In Russian with English subtitles. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • India urges global companies to help build fertiliser storage

    India, a leading importer of fertilisers, is seeking investment from global companies as the nation works to build storage for the crop nutrients, fertiliser minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday. India, which imports up to 40% of the 50 million tonnes of fertiliser it needs annually, has been hit hard by a spurt in prices this year after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a major fertiliser producer, disrupted supplies.

  • New tech and ocean views: Take a look at MSC's new flagship Seascape

    MSC Cruises' new ship, Seascape, will sail its inaugural voyage from the U.S. on Sunday.

  • Congress is set to codify marriage equality – but the Respect for Marriage Act has a few key limitations

    The Respect for Marriage Act will reverse the 1996 law that defines marriage as one between heterosexual couples. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty ImagesThe U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve the Respect for Marriage Act – a bill already passed in the Senate to codify both interracial and same-gender marriage – on Dec. 8, 2022. President Joe Biden has said that he will sign the bill into federal law shortly after the upcoming House vote. This will protect the right to same-gender marri

  • Sheriff: Uber ride turns into sexual assault; Fort Myers driver, 37, charged with the crime

    An Uber driver dropped off his fare before donning a mask and sexually assaulting her, the Lee County Sheriff's Office reports.

  • Warnock delivers 51-seat Senate for Democrats, and much more

    For Senate Democrats, an oh-so-slim 51-49 majority never sounded so good. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in swing-state Georgia gives Democrats a welcome “lift,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday at the Capitol -- newly confident of sidelining Trump-inspired Republicans in Congress and reaching across the aisle to other GOP lawmakers to deliver on bipartisan priorities with President Joe Biden. Tuesday's election was for just one seat, but Warnock’s win in the tight runoff provides an unexpected capstone to the midterm election cycle for his party.

  • The impact of hateful rhetoric and hate speech

    Hate crimes in recent years have risen to levels never seen before and they have targeted nearly every minority group, according to FBI numbers. Shootings like the one in Colorado Springs last month aren't the only issue. Dan Grossman looks at why hateful rhetoric has such a large impact.