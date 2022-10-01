FBI, GPD investigating false alarm at Gainesville HS

Oct. 1—Gainesville police are working with federal investigators to determine who reported a false active shooter report at Gainesville High School Friday.

The Gainesville Police Department received a phone call from a male caller just after 1 p.m. who claimed there was an active shooter at the high school with injuries, stated Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips.

"First responders arrived on scene within three minutes of the call and began checking the school. It was determined there was no active shooter and no students were injured," Phillips said. "The school was placed on lock down during this incident. All other campuses were also checked to ensure the safety of all students."

Phillips told the Register that the FBI has been tracking an uptick in such calls across the country in recent months.

"The caller was not local to Gainesville," Phillips said. "The FBI asked us to send them the information and they are handling the investigation."

The call will be treated as a False Alarm or Report, which is a felony in the state of Texas, since it involved a public or private institution of higher education.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling 940-668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.