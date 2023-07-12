FBI head touts Ohio raid that found enough fentanyl to kill Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati

During the first day of hearings Wednesday on FBI oversight by the Rep. Jim Jordan-led House Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray cited a high-profile central Ohio drug-trafficking bust last month in stark terms.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, chairman of the powerful committee, had given opening remarks and had given Wray five minutes to do the same.

Wray praised the FBI achievements and defended his employees before fielding a barrage of questions. He cited the June 22 indictment of 31 people from Marion County and other local communities.

"In that one investigation, run out of the FBI's two-man office in Mansfield, we worked with partners from multiple local police departments and sheriff's offices to take kilos of fentanyl off Marion streets, enough lethal doses, I should add, to kill the entire population of Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati combined," Wray said.

Christopher Wray, Director of the FBI, testifies in front of the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on July 12, 2023.

"It's a great example of how even a small office with a small personnel footprint, the FBI is working big cases hand-in-hand with our state and local partners to have an out-sized impact in our communities."

As a result of the investigation, law enforcement agents seized 3 kilograms of fentanyl, 2 kilograms of cocaine, more than 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, 15 firearms, and $25,546 in U.S. currency.

In addition to Marion County law enforcement and the FBI, the following agencies were involved in the investigation: METRICH Drug Task Force, Morrow County Sheriff's Office, Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, Lorain Police Narcotics Unit, and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Jordan, who represents Marion and Mansfield in Congress, has long sought Wray's testimony on issues related to FBI personnel alleged lawlessness and weaponization of the agency.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, opens a rally for then-President Donald Trump in 2018.

"What are you doing to fix this so this doesn't happen again?" Jordan demanded at one point of questioning, cutting off Wray repeatedly as he tried to answer questions.

The hearings began at 10 a.m. and were expected last most of the day Wednesday.

