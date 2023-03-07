FBI: We need help finding this missing Michigan woman. She may have been killed.

The FBI has launched a massive search for a Michigan woman who has been missing for almost three months, with authorities suspecting she may have been killed.

According to the Detroit FBI office, 35-year-old Heather Mae Kelley of Portage has been missing since Dec. 10.

"There is evidence to suggest that she may have been the victim of a homicide," the FBI said in a press release Tuesday.

When Heather Mae Kelley went missing

Kelley, a mother of eight, left her home at about 9 p.m. Dec. 10 and and called her children at about 10:30 to tell them she would be home soon.

She didn't make it back, and her pickup was found abandoned the next day at North Sprinkle Road and East Michigan Avenue in Comstock Township, authorities said.

Heather Mae Kelley

Kelley is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes. She always wears a silver heart necklace and has tattoos on her forearms of a lion, a rose and a dream catcher.

A Facebook page called Help Us Find Heather Kelley also has been created.

Silent Observer is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that could lead to Kelley's whereabouts.

How to help

The FBI, along with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office and the Portage police, is requesting the public's help in locating Kelley. If you have any information about her whereabouts, or any tips that may help explain her disappearance, you are urged to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at (269) 383-8748 or the Portage police at (269) 329-4567.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: FBI seeks help finding missing woman Heather Mae Kelly