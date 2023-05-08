FBI, Homeland Security seek former UI student on house arrest for attempted murder

A manhunt spearheaded by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security is underway for a former University of Iowa student charged with attempted murder and theft of jewelry valued at $20,000.

Ali Younes, 19, allegedly cut-off his ankle monitor Saturday, May 6 which had restricted him to his family home in O’Brien County for the past 11 months. The court order stemmed from his original arrest in 2022 that also included charges of first-degree theft and first-degree robbery, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced in a release.

Law enforcement has struggled to reach Younes after being alerted by the Department of Correctional Services of Saturday’s incident and an arrest warrant has been issued, revoking his court-ordered release.

Younes was sentenced to temporary house arrest as he awaits trial for allegedly strangling a victim and leaving the person unconscious on the University of Iowa campus last spring.

Campus security footage shows Younes, whose address was listed as the Burge Hall dormitory, physically assaulting a victim shortly after 10 p.m. April 25, 2022 near the University’s Art Building West.

Younes is seen walking away from the victim on the Iowa Memorial Union footbridge, according to court documents, before turning around to chase down the person. The video shows him jogging and eventually grabbing the person and tackling them to the ground. He then allegedly used both his hands to strangle the victim into unconsciousness.

Court records say video also depicts Younes forcefully removing a set of earrings from the unconscious body, which allegedly were valued at $20,000. Court documents reveal a group of witnesses confronting Younes while he was standing over the victim’s body, when he allegedly said, “She was walking and passed out.” Younes allegedly told the witnesses he was going to phone the police but then proceeded to run away.

University of Iowa Police and EMS responded to the scene shortly after the alleged crime and found the victim still unconscious though they were able to wake the victim.

Law enforcement later located Younes at an apartment along Johnson Street, where he admitted he stole the earrings believing the victim was dead.

While he has not yet been apprehended for removal of his ankle monitor, Younes’ bond has been set at $500,000, cash only. The 19-year old’s original bond was set at $350,000 after he was arrested just 24 hours after the alleged incident, which included a permanent ban from the University of Iowa campus.

A hearing was held June 8 of last year to contest Younes’ bail after he had spent more than a month in jail.

The resulting court order decreased Younes’ bond to $125,000 with an added stipulation he could be released to his family in O’Brien County if he agreed to wear a GPS monitor and turned in his passport. Younes bailed out of jail eight days later June 16, 2022.

The Daily Iowan reported in May of 2022 that Younes’ had been accused of stalking and harassment on four different occasions prior to his alleged assault last April, though no official charges were handed out.

His jury trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 16.

Local law enforcement is asking persons with knowledge of Younes’ whereabouts to not approach but immediately dial 9-1-1.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: FBI seek former UI student on house arrest for attempted murder, theft