FBI will honor two slain agents at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend

The FBI will honor two slain agents this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium. The agents were gunned down by a Sunrise man as they tried to serve him with a search warrant in a child-pornography investigation.

The memorial services, which are not open to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held at separate events — the first at 2 p.m. on Saturday for Laura Schwartzenberger, and the second at 2 p.m. Sunday for Daniel Alfin.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson are scheduled to attend the ceremonies along with FBI agents from South Florida and other federal authorities.

Both agents were fatally shot Tuesday morning when they and other members of a child-porn task force were executing the search warrant at the home of David Lee Huber, who opened fire on them through his front door, killing Schwartzenberger and then Alfin while wounding three other FBI agents. Huber, 55, who was struck in an exchange of gunfire, barricaded himself inside his apartment for a couple of hours before killing himself.

“Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe. Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country. The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery,” Wray said in a statement on Tuesday.

Alfin, 36, was born in New York and began his career with the FBI in Albany in 2009, FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro said. Alfin joined the Miami field office in 2017 and worked crimes against children cases for six years, Piro said. He is survived by his wife and one child.

Schwartzenberger, 43, was born in Pueblo, Colorado, and became an FBI special agent in 2005 in Albuquerque, N.M. She moved to Miami in 2010 and spent seven years investigating crimes against children, Piro said. She had a husband and two children.

“Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission they signed up for and loved to do: to keep the American people safe,” Piro said. “They were valuable members of the FBI and will forever be heroes.”