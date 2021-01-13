FBI hosts security call with Florida law enforcement over concerns of pro-Trump rallies

Jay Weaver, Charles Rabin, Mary Ellen Klas

On the alert for potential pro-Trump rallies in Florida, the FBI hosted a conference call Wednesday with dozens of law enforcement agencies from Miami to Tallahassee to prepare for possible right-wing protests in the capital and other parts of the state on Sunday before the president leaves the White House next week.

The FBI indicated in the call that it has not received any specific intelligence about actual demonstrations targeting the state capital or other areas, according to sources familiar with the discussion, but it shared security information with local, state and federal authorities on preparedness for possible unrest.

The bureau’s initiative comes in response to a storming of the U.S. Capitol last week by pro-Trump supporters that so far has left five dead and resulted in the arrests of more than 70 people, Justice Department authorities said. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time, accusing him of inciting rioters who ransacked the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were certifying the Electoral College vote of President-elect Joe Biden. Trump later released a video statement calling for calm and a peaceful transition of power.

The FBI in South Florida declined to comment on Wednesday’s conference call, but it reissued a national bureau statement about taking precautionary measures.

“As we do in the normal course of business, we are gathering information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners,” the statement said. “The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property.”

With the FBI on Monday issuing a bulletin about possible armed marches on state capitol buildings across the country this weekend, Florida law enforcement officials are monitoring online chatter from extremists like the ones who vandalized the U.S. Capitol.

So far, authorities say they aren’t aware of any credible threats directed toward Tallahassee or elsewhere in the state. But the federal warning came as at least one call, by an unidentified group, circulated on social media urging the “storming” of government buildings if Trump, who lost the presidential election by more than 7 million votes, is ousted from office.

At least one flier circulating online calls for “an armed march on Capitol Hill & all state capitols” on Jan. 17. The flier, which does not mention Trump nor a specific organizing group, adds: “Come armed at your personal discretion.”

“When democracy is destroyed refuse to be silence,” the flier reads.

On Wednesday morning, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said during a city retreat that local officials are not aware of any specific threats against Florida’s Capitol but that law enforcement is preparing for the possibility of violence as a result of the recent warnings issued by the FBI. He said he was planning a meeting with other agencies later in the day, apparently referring to the FBI’s conference call.

“We do not have any specific intelligence,” Revell said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. “But the national narrative is going around, and we are preparing and planning for that as well. We have no specifics for Tallahassee.”

According to Tallahassee city officials, no permits have been issued for protests in Tallahassee through inauguration day on Jan. 20, when Biden takes the oath of office in Washington.

State and city officials, however, are expecting protesters to appear Sunday at the Capitol, which has seen peaceful “Stop the Steal” demonstrations since Trump’s election loss.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, said in a memo to senators this week that “there have been no threats to our safety” at this time but it was “very likely” protesters will gather Sunday at the Capitol.

Simpson also urged anyone who needed to work over the weekend to work remotely and not at the Capitol Complex “out of an abundance of caution.”

https://www.tallahassee.com/story/news/local/2021/01/13/tpd-chief-revell-no-specific-threat-against-tallahassee-amid-warnings-violence/6653279002/

Earlier in the week, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil canceled all days off for sworn personnel from Saturday through Jan. 20.

Police at state capitols across the nation have been on high alert as extreme right-wing online forums have continued to fume over the election, fueled by unfounded claims from Trump and other Republicans. Washington state even called up the National Guard for extra protection.

Law enforcement in South Florida is also being vigilant.

Miami and Miami-Dade police said they’re gearing up for any potential threat, but so far have not heard any chatter that gives them concern about violent protests this weekend.

Armando Aguilar Jr., a senior assistant to Miami’s police chief, said detectives are monitoring social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Gab, even the Parler website, which remains viable but limited after Apple removed it from its applications.

“We’re monitoring social media for discussions on what might pop up locally,” Aguilar said. “We’re just making sure that on paper, we’re ready. We’ll have enough people on duty and able to respond if a threat arises.

“We are seeing the general calls for marches on the Capitol and all 50 state capitols. What we aren’t seeing is anything specifically directed at Tallahassee or anything locally.”

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez has scheduled a press conference at the Doral police headquarters for Thursday morning to discuss Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday and the planned marches on Sunday.

Like Miami, Miami-Dade police said they haven’t heard anything yet that has caught their attention.

“We have not received anything credible,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez. “But Homeland Security is monitoring and speaking with our federal partners.”

On Spanish-language radio, former Hialeah mayor Julio Martinez said a pro-Trump rally is planned Saturday at noon in front of the Freedom Tower on Biscayne Boulevard to show “our support for Trump and bid him farewell.”

El Nuevo Herald reporter Lautaro Grinspan contributed to this story.

Latest Stories

  • House passes 25th Amendment resolution asking Pence to remove Trump from office, but the vice president isn't interested

    The U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution on Tuesday that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove President Trump from office.

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns, Biden's transition official says

    Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, according https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce to CNBC, which first reported the development. The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days' notice before termination, CNBC said.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • McConnell Reportedly Pleased about Impeachment, Wants to Purge Trump from GOP

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about efforts by Democrats to impeach President Trump a second time, saying he believes the move will make it easier for Republicans to purge Trump from the party.McConnell has said that he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and has indicated that he wants to see the specific article of impeachment being put forth by House Democrats, the New York Times reported.House Democrats filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his rhetoric before and during the deadly riot at the Capitol last week when Trump supporters broke past security and forced their way into the halls of Congress.The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on impeachment. Two Republican House members, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have already announced they will support impeachment. The White House expects up to a dozen more Republicans to defect as well.Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly asked fellow Republicans if he should ask Trump to resign in the wake of the violence. McCarthy has indicated that he would support a censure of the president over the riot and has meanwhile decided not to urge his fellow Republicans to vote against impeachment, despite the California congressman's personal opposition to it.The violence at the Capitol on January 6 ended with five dead and prompted bipartisan condemnation of Trump's exhortations to his supporters at the rally in front of the White House earlier in the day.“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president told his supporters at the rally, but he warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”On Tuesday, Trump denied responsibility for inciting the violence.“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters.

  • Poisoned critic will return to Russia, face risks

    One of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics says he’s flying home to Russia on Sunday despite the risk of prison. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was speaking from Germany where he was airlifted last August, after being poisoned. Germany and other Western nations say it was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent. Russian authorities deny any involvement in the incident. Navalny says he’s almost fully recovered. "The last thing Putin can do is to put a huge placard on Kremlin, reading: 'Alexei, please, under any circumstances - do not return back home'. But coming to Germany was not my choice. It is a cool country, but I am here not by my own will. I am here because they tried to kill me - those people who now have a grouch against me cause they did not manage to kill me, and I survived. And now they are threatening to put me in jail." His announcement came a day after court documents showed Russian authorities had asked a court to jail him. The charge: he allegedly broke the terms of a suspended sentence for what Navalny says was a politically-motivated conviction. Writing on social media, he says he’s not interested in what Putin’s servants might do to him – Russia is his country. Last month Russia's Federal Prison Service ordered Navalny to immediately fly back, and to report at a Moscow office, or be jailed if he failed to return in time. He and his allies have accused Russian authorities of trying to scare him from returning before parliamentary elections due to be held in September.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she had a 'close encounter' during the Capitol riot and 'thought I was going to die'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life.The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons."I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed."But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added.She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." > "I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die." @AOC says she feared for her life as a mob looted the Capitol in Washington DC.> > Read more on this story here: https://t.co/67A9hRXauR pic.twitter.com/cZvZZEWnRw> > -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • 2 Virginia police officers face federal charges in Capitol riots

    One officer claimed the two were escorted by Capitol Police, but prosecutors say he wrote he "attacked the government."

  • Biden should expand antitrust cases, break up tech companies, high-profile group says

    The Biden administration should expand antitrust cases against Alphabet's Google and Facebook and encourage breaking up companies, according to a group whose founder is working with the president-elect's transition team. The American Economic Liberties Project, an influential Washington-based anti-monopoly group, issued a report with guidance for antitrust enforcers in the next administration. The group is led by Sarah Miller, who is working with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team and has been instrumental in making antitrust enforcement against Big Tech a mainstream issue.

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Intense Israeli strikes in east Syria; region on high alert

    Israeli warplanes carried out intense airstrikes in eastern Syria early Wednesday, apparently targeting positions and arms depots of Iran-backed forces as the region is on high alert. At least 57 fighters were killed and dozens were wounded, according to a Syrian opposition war monitoring group. A senior U.S. intelligence official with knowledge of the attack told The Associated Press that the airstrikes were carried out with intelligence provided by the United States — a rare incidence of publicized cooperation between the two countries over choosing targets in Syria.

  • Trump asks those who believe in his 'agenda' to 'help promote peace in our country'

    Minutes after President Trump was impeached for the second time, the White House Twitter account posted a video message from the president, who called last week's Capitol riot "troubling" and "a calamity."During the five-minute message, Trump did not mention that it was his supporters who stormed the Capitol, with many breaching the building after Trump encouraged them to pressure lawmakers into overturning the results of the election."I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week," Trump said. "Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement." He added that "no true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag."There are more demonstrations planned in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, and Trump said he is "asking everyone who has ever believed in our agenda to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country." Every American has the First Amendment right to "have their voice heard in a respectful and peaceful way," Trump continued, but "there must be no violence, no law breaking, and no vandalism of any kind." > pic.twitter.com/FIJbvCYGJ6> > -- The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Germany will have COVID curbs beyond January - health minister

    Germany will not be able to lift all coronavirus lockdown curbs at the beginning of February, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, stressing the need to further reduce contacts to fend off a more virulent variant of the virus. The German cabinet on Wednesday approved stricter controls on people entering the country after a national lockdown was last week tightened and extended to the end of January. "One thing is already evident: It will not be possible to loosen all restrictions on Feb. 1," Spahn told Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday, adding it would take another two or three months for the effects of a vaccination campaign to kick in.

  • Florida firefighter seen at the Capitol just got arrested. His lawyer shifts the blame

    A Central Florida firefighter photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s pro-MAGA riot was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

  • National Guard to Concerned Citizens: No Donations, Please. The Troops Are OK

    Many viewed the images of sleeping troops and mistakenly thought that the Guard members were housed inside the Capitol.

  • Panic buttons in Ayanna Pressley's office were 'torn out' ahead of Capitol riot, chief of staff says

    For Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), last week's Capitol attack became even scarier when she got to her office.As The Boston Globe reports, Pressley had "two reasons to be afraid" when President Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last week: "She has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder" that puts her at high risk for COVID-19, and she's a member of the progressive "Squad" that has long been a target of Trump backers. Death threats have led Pressley and her team to routinely run safety drills over the years, so they had a plan when the attackers started making their way into the Capitol, Pressley's chief of staff Sarah Groh told the Globe.Pressley, Pressley's husband, and staffers barricaded the doors of her office, while Groh found gas masks and started looking for the special panic buttons around the office. But, terrifyingly, "every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit," Groh told the Globe. The staff couldn't figure out what happened to the buttons, as they'd used them in the same office before.Eventually, Pressley was taken to other secure rooms with other members of Congress, where she and other Democrats started planning articles of impeachment against Trump. But she did leave one of them when she found herself surrounded by "treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place," Pressley tweeted Tuesday.> The second I realized our "safe room" from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited. Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive.> > — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 12, 2021Read more scary encounters from Massachusetts representatives at The Boston Globe.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • FBI arrests New York 'Proud Boy' plotting second attack on the Capitol

    The man is the latest in a slew of arrests connected to the Capitol insurrection

  • Erdogan hopes new Turkey-Greece talks will herald new era

    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he hoped the resumption of talks between Turkey and Greece over maritime disputes would herald a new era, and he urged Athens not to escalate tensions in the region. NATO members Ankara and Athens announced on Monday they had agreed to resume on Jan. 25 long-suspended exploratory talks over disputed offshore rights in the Mediterranean, which brought them close to conflict last year. Turkey angered Greece and the European Union last year when it deployed a seismic survey vessel to waters also claimed by Athens.

  • National Guard given lethal weapons as US launches unprecedented security operation

    National Guard troops defending the US Capitol have been given lethal weapons to carry as senior officials launched an unprecedented security operation to protect government buildings. Around 15,000 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed to Washington DC ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20 amid fears the days leading up to his swearing-in could be marked by violent protests. Thousands of troops have already been stationed in and around Congress in the aftermath of the storming of the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on January 6. The Pentagon has approved moves to arm all the troops around the Capitol complex with lethal weapons, including assault rifles, as well as Kevlar body armour and gas masks. Previously troops in the District of Columbia had only carried protective gear. The change is part of an unprecedented security operation to protect Mr Biden's inauguration ceremony and the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump currently being conducted in the House of Representatives.