FBI and HPD bomb squads work to secure illegal Kapolei drug lab

Apr. 19—UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.

Bomb squads with the FBI and HPD have been working to secure the site of a clandestine drug lab in Kapolei since 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, according to a release from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The two homes adjacent to the property were evacuated last night as a precaution and have been moved to safety for about eight hours. After the location is deemed safe DEA Honolulu agents will look for illegal drugs and other evidence.

"We appreciate the community's patience, especially the residents who are displaced, while law enforcement officials continue to work," said Nicole K. Nishida, DEA spokesperson for the Los Angeles Field Division, in a statement to the Star-Advertiser.

The investigation and securing of the site is a joint effort of the DEA Honolulu office, the Honolulu Police Department, Hawaii Narcotics Enforcement Department, FBI-Honolulu, ATF-Honolulu, and the State of Hawaii Department of Public Safety — Sheriff Division.

DEA Honolulu will contact a representative from the Environmental Protection Agency once they conclude their investigation to assess and assist with the environmental impacts, according to the rlease.

There have been no arrests at this time and the investigation continues to be ongoing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration conducting a search warrant of a suspected clandestine methamphetamine production lab in the 92-500 block of Awawa Street in Kapolei at about 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon found "volatile chemicals and materials that could endanger area residents," according to news release from the DEA.

DEA Honolulu Office agents conducting a search warrant found chemicals and materials that resembled a methamphetamine production lab and decided to exit the residence and call the Honolulu Police Department Clan Lab Team to help out, according to the statement from DEA.

At about 7:30 p.m. the FBI bomb squad responded to the scene to help and the neighbors were evacuated while officials conducted their ongoing investigation.

DEA Honolulu is working closely with the Honolulu Police Department, Hawaii Narcotics Enforcement Department, FBI-Honolulu, ATF-Honolulu, and the State of Hawaii Department of Public Safety — Sheriff Division.

"We appreciate the assistance from our local, state, and federal partners," said