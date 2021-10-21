FBI: Human remains identified as Brian Laundrie

Human remains found in Sarasota County, Florida were confirmed to be those of Brian Laundrie, the FBI announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Police have been searching for Laundrie for a month. He's the only person of interest so far in the killing of his fianceé, Gabby Petito.

Driving the news: The human remains and items belonging to Laundrie were found in Sarasota County's Carlton Reserve Wednesday, in an area that until recently had been underwater.

The FBI said they identified the remains by comparing dental records.

Officials did not release a cause of death.

Of note: While the disappearance of Gabby Petito attracted international attention, many missing person cases involving people of color and LGBTQ people are often overlooked.

