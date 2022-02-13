FBI hunting man accused of 11 bank robberies across multiple states, offering $10K reward

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a serial bank robber believed to be responsible for 11 heists across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Vermont.

The unidentified suspect was nicknamed the "Route 91 Bandit" after committing the robberies in various cities and towns along the I-91 corridor, which stretches 290 miles north to south from Connecticut to Vermont, the FBI said.

The agency warned that the suspect has threatened the use of a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

"He's robbed 11 banks via note, has threatened a weapon in many of them and tried to gain access to a vault in many of the robberies," FBI Boston Supervisory Special Agent Christian Fierabend told WMUR-TV.

The robberies span from Sept. 9 to Jan. 27.

The bandit is accused of hitting banks in West Springfield, Athol, Montague and Greenfield, Massachusetts; Enfield, Windsor, Somers, Avon and East Windsor, Connecticut; Brattleboro, Vermont; and Keene, New Hampshire.

The suspect was described as a White male between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a medium build, blue eyes and light-colored hair. He typically wears a hood or hat and white sneakers.

Investigators believe he may be driving a recent model Nissan sedan.

"In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately. We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt," Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston office, said in a statement.

