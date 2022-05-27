FBI identifies man accused of racial attacks and mosque threats in Michigan

A Minnesota man accused by police of attacking several racial minorities in Michigan with his vehicle and threatening mosques in metro Detroit faces a court hearing in July.

The man was identified Thursday by the FBI Detroit office as Arnold Edward Ashland, 60, who is being held at the Van Buren County jail and facing charges of felonious assault and fleeing or eluding police.

Dearborn Police said in a news release last month that Ashland had made threats about "blowing up" mosques in metro Detroit. Police said he also intentionally rammed with the vehicle he was driving 11 “vehicles driven by persons of color," according to victim statements made to police.

After being taken into custody, Ashland, who is white, "continued to make disparaging remarks about women and minorities during encounters with police," Dearborn police said.

He was arrested last month by Michigan State Police in Paw Paw, about 30 minutes west of Kalamazoo. His name had not been released publicly before Thursday.

The attorney representing Ashland, Mary Zoe Hutchins, said the police reports she saw did not mention race.

"The police reports I've reviewed make no mention of any type of hate crime, of this being racially motivated at all," Hutchins said Thursday.

Bail has been set at $200,000, with his probable cause conference set for 8:30 a.m. July 13 in 7th District Court in Paw Paw, county records show. Public records indicate he lived in St. Paul, Minnesota.

On April 13, Dearborn Police released a statement saying state police received information on possible threats to mosques at about 2 p.m. April 12.

"The subject in question — a 60-year-old male — reportedly made statements about 'blowing up' mosques near and around the Detroit area, and was travelling from Minneapolis to Detroit in a blue sedan," police said. "... According to victim statements, the subject is believed to have intentionally rammed into 'vehicles driven by persons of color.' "

Police did not find weapons or explosives in his vehicle, Dearborn police said.

As a precaution, Dearborn police stationed officers at all mosques in the city, which has a number of mosques and high percentage of residents who are Muslim.

He "did not enter Dearborn city limits at any point," police said.

Dearborn Police directed further questions to state police and the FBI.

"Our only involvement in this matter was making the initial arrest," Shanon Banner, a spokeswoman for state police, said Thursday. "The case has been turned over to the FBI."

The threats to mosques had alarmed civil rights advocates in the Muslim community. They noted that the incidents came during Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims.

“There is no justification for anyone to threaten sacred spaces in Michigan or in any other state," Dawud Walid, executive director of the Michigan chapter of Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement last month.

Walid urged mosques to review their safety protocols in light of the "threats to mosques and persons of color of different faiths."

