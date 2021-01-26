FBI identifies more than 400 suspects in Capitol riot

Pete Williams and Tom Winter

The FBI's investigation of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol this month has identified more than 400 suspects, according to the figures disclosed Tuesday by the Justice Department.

Steven D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington field office, said more than 150 criminal cases have been filed so far. Charges include unauthorized access, theft, damage to government property and assault on law enforcement officers.

The top prosecutor on the case, acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin, said the goal is to identify as many people as possible who entered the Capitol during the siege.

"Regardless of the level of criminal conduct, we're not selectively targeting or just trying to charge the most significant crime," Sherwin said. "If a crime was committed we are charging you, whether you were outside or inside the Capitol."

He said prosecutors were not concerned that opening a large number of cases could overwhelm the FBI or federal judges. "There's no manpower issue here. We have no issues with the court."

A key question is whether the siege was planned well before the rally that preceded it on Jan. 6. Sherwin said investigators are looking at whether individuals or groups were involved in a possible coordinated effort, as the pace of new charges begins to slow.

"We are going to reach a plateau in the very near future and it will involve looking at the more complicated conspiracy cases," he said, with investigators looking at "possible coordination among militia groups from different states that had a plan to travel here before the sixth to engage in criminal conduct."

D'Antuono said the FBI has received more than 200,000 tips that included digital photos and videos, which he called "nothing short of remarkable." Investigators have also obtained more than 500 subpoenas and search warrants to aid in identifying suspects.

The FBI is offering a $75,000 reward to help identify whoever planted two pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees near the Capitol.

