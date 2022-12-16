FBI identifies woman found in trash bag in Gulf of Mexico off Pinellas County

A body that was found wrapped in a garbage bag and floating in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday has been identified as a 34-year-old Pinellas County woman, the FBI’s Tampa office reported.

The bureau released a statement Friday saying the body was that of Heather Rose Strickland, a woman who has been living in the Clearwater-St. Petersburg area for the last five years. The statement said Strickland previously lived in North Florida.

She was discovered about 13 miles off the coast of Pinellas County on Saturday shortly before noon, the statement said. Investigators said the woman’s body was found wrapped in bedding, in a trash bag. Investigators are waiting on a toxicology report to determine Strickland’s cause of death.

Strickland was last seen leaving HCA Largo Hospital, 201 14th Street SW in Largo, on Dec. 5, agents said.

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in piecing together the events that led to Strickland’s death. The Bureau asks anyone with information to call the Tampa office at (813) 253-1000 or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov.