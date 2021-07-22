FBI ignored tips on Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Democrats charge

Seven Democratic Senators on Thursday said that newly released materials show the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to the Supreme Court in 2018.

