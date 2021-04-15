FBI increases to $40,000 the reward for information in 2017 deaths of three women

The Robesonian, Lumberton, N.C.
·3 min read

Apr. 15—LUMBERTON — The FBI has increased to $40,000 the reward for information that helps investigators capture the person, or persons, responsible for the deaths of three Lumberton women whose decomposed bodies were found nearly four years ago.

The FBI announced on Wednesday it has increased by $10,000 its previous $30,000 reward, which was offered in 2018, for information that helps investigators determine the circumstances that led to the deaths of 32-year-old Christina Bennett, 36-year-old Rhonda Jones, and 28-year-old Megan Oxendine. The bodies of the women were found within a four-block radius along East Fifth and East Ninth streets in Lumberton between April 18, 2017, and June 3, 2017.

Detectives, agents and other law enforcement officers have conducted "more than 400 interviews, followed hundreds of tips, and developed many leads during this investigation," according to an FBI press release.

"While we continue to make progress, we want to remind the community how valuable your input can be. In many instances, information from the public can be the key piece to link together other evidence and solve a case," the press release reads in part.

Bennett was found April 18, 2017, in a residence at 505 Peachtree St., and Jones inside a trashcan outside a residence at 702 E. Fifth St. on the same day. Oxendine, who was interviewed after the deaths of the two other women, was found outside a house at 608 E. Eighth St. on June 3, 2017.

The women were each involved in drug activity, and no cause of death has been determined because of the decomposed state of the bodies when they were found.

The Lumberton Police Department requested assistance from the FBI in June 2017 in the death investigations.

"The FBI routinely provides help to local law enforcement partners when the FBI has tools, techniques, or tactics that can benefit their investigations," according to the FBI release.

Lumberton Police Chief Mike McNeill said he is thankful for the FBI's help and increase in reward money, and hopes it will help solve the case.

He also shared words for the grieving families, assuring them the department and FBI will continue their work.

"We hadn't forgot 'em and that's why we're doing this," McNeill said. "We're gonna continue until we can find out what happened."

Nancee Bennett spoke with The Robesonian after the three-year anniversary of her daughter's death. At that time, she urged people with information to come forward.

"Whatever makes you comfortable. But please help us find justice for our families," Bennett said. "Our hearts are heavy and our lives will never be the same. We are committed at seeking justice for our families and for your community."

Anyone with information that can help investigators determine what happened to the three women is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845, FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100, or go online to tips.fbi.gov.

