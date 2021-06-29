FBI increases reward in Fitzgerald woman's death

Jun. 29—FITZGERALD — The FBI hopes increasing reward money will lead to arrests in the 2019 death of a pregnant woman.

Kasara Brown, 24, was found dead in her Laura's Lane residence Sept. 15, 2019, the FBI said in a statement. She was eight months pregnant and the mother of a 4-year-old.

An autopsy showed she died from gunshot wounds, the FBI said.

Investigators believe Brown's murder is gang related and she may have been mistakenly killed or killed to send a message, the statement said.

In October 2020, the FBI offered a $5,000 reward for information in the case but no arrests have been made; the reward was increased to $10,000 in late June.

Anyone with information about this case can call FBI Atlanta, (770) 216-3000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.