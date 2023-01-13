FBI, Indian Affairs investigating Picuris Pueblo homicide

Jan. 12—A man was found dead Wednesday in a residence in Picuris Pueblo and federal authorities are investigating it as a homicide.

The man was found after Bureau of Indian Affairs police conducted a welfare check at the home. The BIA and the FBI are investigating, said Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the FBI office in Albuquerque.

"An adult male was found deceased in a residence on the pueblo. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Because this is a pending investigation, no further details can be provided at this time," Fisher wrote in an email.

Picuris Pueblo Gov. Craig Quanchello said the body was found inside of a family home. A man related to the victim was detained by BIA police after the body's discovery, he said.

"We're not aware of any charges being filed or anything like that; again it's under investigation," Quanchello said. "The thing that happens here on Indian land is once a body is found in this type of situation ... [it] is referred to, always, the FBI."

Quanchello said he could not release the name of the deceased man because he is not an enrolled Picuris Pueblo member. He said he could not disclose the suspect's name either due to the ongoing investigation but confirmed he is a tribal member.

The governor said tribal officials became aware of the situation after family members called inquiring about a missing relative but did not disclose how long the man had been missing prior to Wednesday. No formal report of a missing person had been filed in the case, he added.

"Usually our extent is to verify the address and we say 'OK,' and [BIA does] their welfare check, so that's kind of what happened in this case," Quanchello said. "It's a tragic situation."