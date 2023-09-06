FBI informant "CHS Dan" testifies

Sep. 6—BELLAIRE — In March 2020, an FBI informant logged into his Facebook account and clicked "join" for what he said looked like an online gun rights group.

"I saw that they were a pro-Second Amendment group and they were going to be doing training," the informant, referred to in court as "CHS Dan," testified Tuesday.

Dan is the second undercover witness to testify on behalf of the state, in a trial for three men facing state charges in Antrim County's 13th Circuit Court, for what prosecutors say is their role in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Eric Molitor and brothers Michael Null and William Null are charged with one count of providing material support for an act of terrorism and one count of being in possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The men have pleaded not guilty.

A military veteran with combat experience, Dan said at the time that his online membership was approved, he'd never heard of a Jackson County-based militia group, the Wolverine Watchmen.

Some of the militia's members, however, vetted CHS Dan for a chat on Wire, an encrypted communications app, and he testified he soon became alarmed over what was discussed there.

Methods to convert firearms into automatic weapons, for example, posts that included the schematics to do so, as well as information on how to find the home addresses of law enforcement to target for a "reverse red flag" operation, i.e. murdering.

"Initially I thought I would show them the conversation they were having with each other and that would be end of it," Dan said, about showing his phone to the FBI.

Instead, Dan became "CHS Dan," a confidential human source for the FBI, who spent the next seven months communicating, training and traveling with those who have since been convicted, accused or investigated for plotting to kidnap the state's governor.

"It was the right thing to do," CHS Dan told Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin, lead prosecutor in the case. "They were wanting to target and kill police officers."

By "they," CHS Dan was not referring to the defendants, who were not members of the Wolverine Watchmen.

And when he agreed to become an informant, CHS Dan hadn't yet met Molitor, the Null brothers or two other men prosecutors say were the plot's ringleaders — Barry Croft and Adam Fox — serving lengthy prison sentences after jury convictions in federal court last year.

CHS Dan was referring to leaders of the Wolverine Watchmen, though by attending field training exercises and meetings, he eventually became acquainted with the defendants and dozens of other people, some later also charged, who he recorded talking about the kidnap plot.

"They asked if I would stay and monitor and maintain accessibility for them," CHS Dan said of his assignment with the FBI. "I couldn't break the law. I couldn't help further their plan."

Prosecutors hail CHS Dan as a regular guy who made life-altering financial and personal sacrifices to monitor and report.

His work, they say, put him in personal danger and aided the government in stopping what could have been a violent attack on the state's governor and her protection detail, made up of Michigan State Police officers.

CHS Dan detailed this impact, by testifying he's had to sell his house and move, sell his vehicle and purchase another vehicle, spend large swaths of time away from his family for security reasons and take months off his work as a contract truck driver without pay.

Prosecutors say CHS Dan never sought financial reward — though his expenses and lost work time was reimbursed — did not intend to be an informant, made the best decisions he could at the time and came forward out of a sense of duty.

Defense attorneys, however, have questioned how closely CHS Dan followed what the FBI calls "admonishments" — limitations on activity — or whether he provided the group with crucial training, encouraged participation and suggested illegal and potentially violent actions defendants may not otherwise have considered.

For example, CHS Dan was a certified firearms training instructor, court records show, and videos played in court show he helped in FTXs — field training exercises — on at least two, and possibly more, occasions.

CHS Dan said he drove his truck to both the daytime and nighttime surveillance drives from the Cadillac area to Elk Rapids where the governor owns a vacation home — with others as passengers, including Fox and once Molitor, when it was unclear whether the other men had reliable vehicles.

CHS Dan said this was not to further the plot but rather for his own, and others,' safety. As the driver, he would be the first one to encounter any police if the men were subject to an unexpected traffic stop and he'd have a way to leave the area if things went wrong.

William Barnett, who represents Molitor, questioned the informant over whether he'd gone beyond being the FBI's so-called "listening post" to actually suggesting certain actions.

"You suggested to shoot a .50 caliber rifle (into Whitmer's summer home) ... You're initiating a bad act," Barnett said, asking why CHS Dan didn't suggest the men protest in some lawful way instead.

CHS Dan did not deny the incident but said this was actually "de-escalating" as he was only repeating what others had previously suggested and did so only to maintain his cover.

"Adam had left the protest idea," CHS Dan told Barnett. "That's why he was searching out the governor's address. I'm saying, 'Hey, we can do this compared to the killing the governor.' I don't think I'm initiating anything."

Prosecution exhibits presented in court Thursday included several audio recordings made by CHS Dan, where general plans were discussed by Fox, Croft, CHS Dan and others, and where the defendants' names were mentioned as among those being "in" for the plot.

The defendants themselves, however, were not present at these meetings, transcripts of the recordings show.

Rollstin said the prosecution has three witnesses yet to call and intends to rest its case sometime Wednesday.

The defense will have the opportunity to cross-examine the remainder of the state's witnesses and call their own witnesses if they so choose.

Thomas Siver, who represents Michael Null, did not give an opening statement when the trial began last month, reserving his right to do so at some future time.

The trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.