FBI informant in Republicans’ ‘Biden crime family’ claims charged with false statements

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, talks to reporters at the US Capitol last December - Jose Luis Magana/AP

An FBI informant who played a central role in the claims of corruption levelled by Republicans at Joe Biden and his son has been charged with making false statements.

Alexander Smirnov falsely reported to the FBI that executives associated with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid the US President and his son Hunter $5 million each.

Mr Smirnov make the allegations to agents in June 2020 and claimed the Bidens had received the money in either 2015 or 2016, according to an indictment make public on Thursday.

“As alleged in the indictment, the events that Smirnov first reported to the FBI agent in June 2020 were fabrications,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

Referring to President Biden, it added: “The indictment alleges that the defendant transformed his routine and unextraordinary business contacts with Burisma in 2017 and later into bribery allegations against Public Official 1 after expressing bias against Public Official 1 and his presidential candidacy.”

Mr Smirnov was arrested on Wednesday when he flew into Las Vegas from overseas, and charged with making a false statement and creating a false and fictitious record. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

On Thursday, Mr Smirnov, 43, appeared in a Las Vegas court where the charges were made public. He has not yet entered a plea and judge ordered the courtroom cleared after a federal public defender requested a closed hearing for arguments about sealing court documents.

Court documents allege Mr Smirnov told his handler that an executive claimed to have hired Hunter Biden to “protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems”.

In reality, Mr Smirnov had only routine business dealings with the company in 2017 and made the bribery allegations after he “expressed bias” against Mr Biden while he was a presidential candidate, officials allege.

The claims have been a central part of allegations of corruption levelled at Mr Biden and his son by Republicans, including Donald Trump.

Last December, the House of Representatives voted on party lines to launch an impeachment investigation into the President.

The House Oversight Committee has sought Hunter Biden’s testimony, something he has said he will provide but only at a public hearing.

The President and his son have always denied any wrong-doing.

A lawyer for Hunter Biden said the charges showed the probe was “based on dishonest, uncredible allegations and witnesses”.

Meanwhile senior Democrats on the committee called for an end to the impeachment inquiry. Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland said the case against Mr Biden “have always been a tissue of lies built on conspiracy theories”.

He called on Speaker Mike Johnson, Oversight Committee chairman James Comer and House Republicans “to stop promoting this nonsense and end their doomed impeachment inquiry”.

Yet Mr Comer downplayed the importance of the informant, who had figured centrally to the start of the probe.

“To be clear, the impeachment inquiry is not reliant on the FBI’s FD-1023,” Mr Comer said in a statement, referring to the form documenting Mr Smirnov’s allegations.

Republican committee chairman James Comer prepares for a television interview in the Capitol last month - Kent Nishimura/Getty Images North America

He claimed the inquiry was “based on a large record of evidence, including bank records and witness testimony” including interviews this week.

He said the committee would continue to “follow the facts“ and determine whether to proceed with articles of impeachment against Mr Biden.