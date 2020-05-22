The FBI will investigate its investigation of Michael Flynn

Another day, another investigation of an investigation.

The FBI will launch an internal audit of its investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Friday. The move comes after the Justice Department dropped its case against Flynn after concluding he was pressured into lying to the FBI, and as documents from that investigation continue to be declassified.

President Trump fired Flynn as his national security adviser after he admitted to lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his discussions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about those conversations, but earlier this year claimed he was pressured into saying he lied. Attorney General William Barr announced earlier this month that the DOJ would move to dismiss Flynn's charges, saying the FBI's investigation into Flynn was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

The DOJ's announcement has only fueled conservatives' criticisms of the intelligence community and the FBI. Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) promised to conduct the committee's own investigation into the origins of Flynn investigation, including Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe that led to Flynn's charges.

