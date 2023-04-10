FBI to investigate 'network disruption' at sheriff’s department

Federal agencies are investigating after the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department became aware of a “network disruption,” which affected a limited number of its systems over the weekend.

Sheriff’s officials became aware of the incident on Saturday, according to county officials. The county says it immediately secured the network and is working with its information technology staff and third-party forensic specialists to investigate.

County officials have referred the incident to partnering law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

It is unknown whether the incident involved a cyberattack or other threat against the sheriff’s department.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, according to sheriff’s officials, who said they were unable to provide further details.

Computer network disruptions

Last year, College of the Desert in Palm Desert worked to mitigate the impacts of what administrators described as a "computer network disruption," college spokesman Nicholas Robles told News Channel 13.

College administrators said they contacted the FBI as soon as they found out something was wrong. School administrators worked to restore any staff and student email accounts, phone lines, and school servers that were not operating.

In 2020, the college's website experienced a malware attack, wiping out access to online services and email.

The FBI and DHS did not return messages.

