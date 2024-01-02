FBI investigates deadly New Year's Day crash in Rochester, NY. What we know.

ROCHESTER, New York - The FBI and Rochester police are investigating the cause of a fiery fatal SUV crash early Monday, including why one of the vehicles involved was carrying at least a dozen gasoline cans.

The approximately 1 a.m. crash outside the Kodak Center killed two and wounded five others, authorities said, and sparked a fire that took firefighters almost an hour to control.

Investigators say a Ford Expedition SUV crashed into a smaller Mitsubishi Outlander and the two vehicles then careened into pedestrians in a crosswalk and into two other vehicles.

Two adult passengers in the Outlander were pronounced dead at the scene, Rochester Police Capt. Ryan Tauriello said. The Expedition's driver, whose identity was not released, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Rochester's Strong Memorial Hospital, according to police.

"We are continuing to work with our federal partners, including the FBI, to learn exactly what led to this crash," Rochester Police Chief David Smith said at a Monday press conference.

"We know there are many questions related to this investigation. We ask for patience and as we continue to seek the answers to those questions and determine what exactly led to this tragedy."

What happened in the Rochester crash?

The crash occurred on West Ridge Road near the Kodak Center just after a concert by the band Moe ended at the venue, Rochester police said. The Outlander's driver was taken to Rochester General Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Three pedestrians were struck, one with life-threatening injuries was in critical condition at Strong Memorial Monday morning, and the two others suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Tauriello said.

Was there an explosion?

Yes. Rochester police confirmed that there was a large fire associated with the crash that took firefighters almost one hour to extinguish.

Video from the scene, shared on social media, shows a vehicle engulfed in flames in the middle of West Ridge Road.

Was the explosion intentional?

Police and federal officials are investigating.

First responders located a least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the SUV, Smith said. RPD's Bomb Squad and Arson Task Force, which includes both firefighters and police officers, was called to the scene to investigate, as was the FBI.

"We want to try to be as transparent as possible," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, urging anyone with information to speak up. "No piece of information is too small. Pick up the phone and call the Rochester Police Department and let them know what you may know."

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: FBI investigates deadly New Year's Day crash in Rochester, New York