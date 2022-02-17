FBI investigates motives of man killed by police after Dearborn mosque fire

Niraj Warikoo, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read

The FBI said Wednesday it is investigating whether a man suspected of setting fire to a Dearborn mosque last week may have been motivated by politics or ideology.

Ahmed Taqi, 37, died Feb. 12 after exchanging gunfire with Dearborn police who had pursued him into Detroit. According to Dearborn officials, the man set on fire Al-Huda Islamic Association, a mosque that sits on Warren Avenue close to the border with Detroit. Police said officers on patrol spotted the blaze and the man, who fired at them.

"The FBI is actively assessing intelligence and analyzing evidence collected from the subject to determine a number of things, including whether the subject was either politically or ideologically motivated and whether there is an ongoing threat to any segment of our community," FBI Detroit Special Agent Mara Schneider said Wednesday in a statement to the Free Press.

Photo taken at 2:33 am at Al-Huda Islamic Association, a mosque in Dearborn on Warren Avenue after a fire.
Photo taken at 2:33 am at Al-Huda Islamic Association, a mosque in Dearborn on Warren Avenue after a fire.

Schneider said she couldn't comment on the subject's motivation because the investigation is ongoing, but added that "there is no ongoing threat to the community related to the events of February 12th."

The investigation into the mosque fire is being led by Dearborn Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Schneider said. The FBI is helping with that investigation.

A spokesperson for Detroit ATF did not comment Wednesday.

The investigation into the police shooting of Taqi is being led by Detroit Police and Michigan State Police, Schneider said. Both police agencies have not commented on the shooting.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said previously the suspect "may have been experiencing a mental health crisis at the time." Hammoud has said the man who was fatally shot by police was the same man who set the fire.

"As they surveyed the scene, the individual shot at the officers," Hammoud said earlier in a statement issued Saturday. "The officers cautiously pursued the individual and attempted repeatedly to get him to relinquish the firearm. The individual fired at the officers again, which prompted return fire that fatally struck him."

Public records indicate that Taqi was a Dearborn resident. He was identified Sunday by Wayne County.

A person was shot and killed by Dearborn police Feb. 12, 2022 after a fire was set at the Al-Huda Islamic Association on West Warren in Dearborn. Officers saw the fire and the suspected arsonist fired at them, police said. Police returned fire, killing the suspect.
A person was shot and killed by Dearborn police Feb. 12, 2022 after a fire was set at the Al-Huda Islamic Association on West Warren in Dearborn. Officers saw the fire and the suspected arsonist fired at them, police said. Police returned fire, killing the suspect.

The mosque opened in 1998 in another location and moved in 2020 to a new building constructed by the Al-Huda Islamic Association. The mosque's congregation is predominantly made up of Yemeni Americans, who are settling the northeastern part of the city in increasing numbers.

The mosque's supporters have created an online fundraiser through LaunchGood, a Muslim-led site based in Detroit similar to GoFundMe, that raised more than $66,000 as of Wednesday evening.

The mosque "will need to undergo serious repairs," said an organizer of the fundraising effort.

Contact Niraj Warikoo:nwarikoo@freepress.com or Twitter @nwarikoo

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: FBI investigates ideological motivation of mosque fire suspect

