FBI investigating arson at Crisis Pregnancy Center in Lincolnton

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a person who is accused of attempting to commit arson at a pregnancy center in Lincolnton.

The FBI said the suspect threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center on June 25.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., the Lincolnton Police Department said they received a 911 call about a fire on the 100 block of Doctors Park.

The FBI said the suspect was captured on surveillance video throwing a lit Molotov cocktail at the building. The suspect is then seen running from the building toward the intersection of County Club.

ALSO READ: Local women’s clinics feel impact from North Carolina’s reinstated abortion restrictions

Agents said the building only received minor damage. However, the Lincolnton Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the case.

Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

(WATCH BELOW: Local women’s clinics feel impact from NC’s reinstated abortion restrictions)



