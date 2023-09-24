FBI investigating Chicago Heights armored truck robbery

The FBI is offering up to $20,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction in an armored car robbery Tuesday outside a Chicago Heights grocery store.

In a video provided by the FBI, the scene shows three alleged thieves right after they robbed an armored truck in the parking lot of Food 4 Less at 1333 Western Avenue. One is bringing something into the car, while another is trying to enter on the passenger side. Then, a Loomis armored truck drives into one of the thieves.

After reviewing this footage and other evidence, the FBI says they are looking for three men in their twenties, one of whom may be injured after sustaining the hit from the truck. The getaway car — a dark Nissan sedan — had no plates but was severely damaged from the crash.

This armored car robbery is one of many bank and armored car robberies in Chicago and one of several this year in the south suburbs. In February, a man robbed a bank in Homewood, according to the FBI. Four people were suspected of being involved in an armored car robbery in Orland Park in March. Then, in May, two armed robbers hit an armored car also in Homewood. In June, a bank in Frankfort was robbed.

There was a bank robbery in Country Club Hills as recently as Sept. 18, following another bank robbery in August. According to the FBI, banks in Oak Lawn and Evergreen Park have also been hit.

The FBI did not immediately respond to an inquiry if any of these robberies were suspected to be related.

hsanders@chicagotribune.com