The FBI is investigating the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in North Carolina

Connor Perrett
·1 min read
demonstrator holds a sign for Andrew Brown Jr. during a protest march on April 22, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The protest was sparked by the police killing of Brown on April 21.
A demonstrator holds a sign for Andrew Brown Jr. during a protest on Thursday in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

  • The FBI is investigating the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., a report says.

  • Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina shot and killed Brown last week.

  • Brown's family said an independent autopsy found the officers had shot him in the back of the head.

The FBI has opened a federal civil-rights investigation into the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in North Carolina last week, a local Spectrum News station reported on Tuesday.

The FBI field office in Charlotte first told the reporter Kyleigh Panetta that it was conducting the investigation with the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the US Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed the investigation to Insider.

Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies who were trying to arrest Brown on felony drug charges shot and killed Brown on Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office said Brown was fleeing when the deputies shot him.

Lawyers for Brown's family said on Monday that officers had shown them only 20 seconds of bodycam footage from the shooting. The attorneys added that Brown's hands were on his steering wheel when the deputies killed him.

"We don't feel that we got transparency," the attorney Ben Crump said. "We only saw a snippet of the video."

On Tuesday, Brown's family said an independent autopsy had concluded that Brown died from a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Four other bullets grazed Brown's right arm, Crump said.

