FBI investigating flight diverted to Jacksonville for ‘incident on-board the aircraft’

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is investigating an incident that caused a flight to be diverted to Jacksonville.

According to Jacksonville International Airport, Breeze Flight 717 departed from Orlando heading to Providence, Rhode Island. Due to an incident on board the aircraft, the plane was diverted to Jacksonville.

The FBI confirmed that it’s working to determine what exactly happened to cause the flight to land at JAX.

“FBI Jacksonville has responded and is working with partners to ensure the safety of all passengers,” the FBI said in a statement.

Breeze Airways released its own statement.

“Breeze is working with the authorities in Jacksonville to investigate the situation. Safety is our paramount concern and we will share more information as it becomes available.”

The FBI did add that at this time there is no indication of a legitimate threat.

