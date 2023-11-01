FBI investigating homicide in Heavener, Oklahoma
One person has been taken into custody of the Choctaw Nation Police.
One person has been taken into custody of the Choctaw Nation Police.
Despite all the sacks, Sanders still has the third-best passing grade in the country, according to PFF, behind Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and LSU’s Jayden Daniels.
Current reigning Miss Indian Oklahoma Lily Painter uses her beauty queen title to advocate for missing Indigenous women. The post Lily Painter is using her platform to advocate for missing Indigenous people and to uplift her community appeared first on In The Know.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
Joint credit card vs. authorized user: which is the better choice? Both options will boost your credit history, but they vary in terms of responsibility.
Pasadena police are investigating the alleged robbery during Colorado's loss Saturday night.
The Robo Twist can remove practically any lid — even the tightest ones! — with the push of a button.
Stefanos Loukakos, the former head of Meta's business-focused Messenger division, thought the solution might lie in algorithms to drive marketing at the right time -- and to the right person. To test this theory, Loukakos founded Connectly, which hosts a platform for businesses to create messaging campaigns and automate conversations with customers across messaging apps. Connectly today announced that it raised $7.85 million in a Series A round led by Volpe Capital with participation from RX Ventures and DST Global, bringing the startup's total raised to $17.25 million.
Learn how buying an auto policy online impacts pricing, where to buy insurance online, and how to get the best car insurance.
The question some fans have raised is if there is a criminal element at play here?
In three short years recruiting for the Duke program, Scheyer and his staff have landed nine five-star recruits and four four-stars.
Is it legal for college football teams to scout CFP semifinal games in person? It was last season, after some confusion and discussion. That's no longer the case.
Mountains of research show that drug education strategies of the 1980s and 90s were ineffective. Schools are hoping an updated approach will have more of an impact.
Shiny hair = that old money drip you're looking for.
Previously referred to as teen dating violence, ARA encompasses emotional, physical and sexual abuse, both online and in person.
The halls of power are waking up to the potentials and pitfalls of artificial intelligence. Yesterday, the United Nations announced a new AI advisory board -- 39 people from across government, academia and industry -- with an aim "to undertake analysis and advance recommendations for the international governance of AI."
Days after Ronnie Caldwell's death, a teammate was arrested on charges relating to the shooting.
Former Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was fired in January for alleged computer access crimes.
Eighteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in mass shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night. Here's what we know so far about the victims.
Ola Electric said on Thursday that it has raised $384.43 million in a funding round, which included about $240 million in debt. The new round values the Bengaluru-headquartered electric vehicle startup -- which supposedly has no ongoing relationship with the ride-hailing startup Ola but continues to share resources, much to many investors' chagrin -- at about $5.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. Ola Electric and Ola, both of which have the same comms team, didn't respond to a request for comment.
Masterson gave Phillips full custody of daughter Fianna, 9, and seeks visitation while he serves 30 years to life in prison on rape charges.