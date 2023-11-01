FBI investigating homicide in Heavener, Oklahoma

TechCrunch

Stefanos Loukakos, the former head of Meta's business-focused Messenger division, thought the solution might lie in algorithms to drive marketing at the right time -- and to the right person. To test this theory, Loukakos founded Connectly, which hosts a platform for businesses to create messaging campaigns and automate conversations with customers across messaging apps. Connectly today announced that it raised $7.85 million in a Series A round led by Volpe Capital with participation from RX Ventures and DST Global, bringing the startup's total raised to $17.25 million.