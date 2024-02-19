FBI investigating incident at home church of Speaker Mike Johnson

The FBI is currently investigating an incident that occurred at the home church of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Authorities have not yet released information on the incident that occurred at Cypress Baptist Church in the 4700 block of Palmetto Road.

Louisiana State Police turned over the investigation to the FBI on Monday.

The church is also listed as the business address of Onward Christian Counseling Services, which according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Business Filing page, is owned by Johnson's wife Kelly Johnson.

This is a developing story.

More: Superior Grill evacuated as over 20 units respond to Thursday night fire

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: What happened at Mike Johnson's church in Louisiana with the FBI?