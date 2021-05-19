FBI investigating possible illegal donations to support GOP senator Susan Collins’ campaign

Graig Graziosi
·2 min read
(AP)
(AP)

The FBI is investigating potentially illegal contributions supporting Republican senator Susan Collins' 2020 re-election campaign from a defence contractor.

The investigation was revealed thanks to newly unsealed search warrants. Axios first reported on the warrant.

The warrant was filed on 7 April in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. It demands access to a hard drive as part of an investigation into a contractor called Navatek, which is based in Hawaii. The group rebranded itself last year and is now known as Martin Defense Group.

The investigation is probing whether or not the company's former CEO, Martin Kao, illegally funded Ms Collins' campaign by moving money from Navatek through a shell company and into a political action committee supporting the senator.

Ms Collins has previous ties to the company.

In 2019, she announced that Navatek would receive an $8m contract from the Defence Department, which she said she "strongly advocated" in a press release regarding the contract.

Three months later, Mr Kao's wife, Tiffany Lam, started an LLC named The Society of Young Women Scientist and Engineers which was used to move $150,000 from Navatek into Ms Collins' 1820 PAC, according to a warrant.

It is illegal under campaign finance law for contractors to make political campaign contributions, and it bars individuals from making donations under someone else's name.

Investigators have claimed that Mr Kao reimbursed several family members for their donations to Ms Collins' campaign totaling $44,000.

A Navatek official, Clifford Chen, allegedly gave his mother money and instructed her to donate to Ms Collins' campaign. The mother did so, which she revealed to investigators.

A spokeswoman for Ms Collins issued a statement saying the senator had "absolutely no knowledge of anything alleged in the warrant”.

Another spokesperson, representing the Martin Defense Group, told The Washington Post that Mr Kao and other individuals involved in the probe were "no longer employees" of the company, and said it was "fully cooperating with the government investigation."

Read More

'The Pact' follows four female co-workers at a Welsh brewery as they navigate through the aftermath of an unexplained death

Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators clash in violence outside consulate in NYC

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Tenure offer revoked from slavery project journalist

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Faculty members of a North Carolina university want an explanation for the school's reported decision to back away from offering a tenured teaching position to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose work on the country’s history of slavery has drawn the ire of conservatives. Hannah-Jones was offered a position as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the school announced last month. Hannah-Jones is an investigative journalist who won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The 1619 Project for The New York Times Magazine.

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’

  • Elon Musk says Tesla not selling bitcoin despite huge crypto crash

    Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more digital currencies have dramatically dropped in price

  • Mayor Lyles, City Council slated to keep hefty salary increases. Here’s why.

    The proposal is part of the $2.7 billion budget for fiscal year 2022.

  • SNP minister faces backlash after he defends attempt to 'delegitimise' UK laws

    A senior SNP minister has been accused of promoting open defiance of the rule of law after he claimed it was his role to “delegitimise” UK Government policies he sees as unjust. Humza Yousaf, who was on Wednesday promoted to health secretary after a tenure in charge of Scotland's justice system, defended his support of crowds in Glasgow who forced the release of two Indian immigrants from Home Office custody. There was an eight hour stand-off on Thursday last week after officials took two men into the back of an immigration enforcement van. Hundreds of people surrounded the vehicle following a raid in Glasgow’s Southside, preventing it from leaving, and the men were eventually released.

  • Crypto crash: Drastic price fall of ethereum, dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin continues

    The price of cryptocurrencies is continuing to plunge amid a dramatic crash. The entire market has dropped dramatically in the wake of a coming Chinese crackdown on the use and trading of virtual currencies. The problems hit just about every cryptocurrency.

  • 12 Things J Lo and Ben Affleck Have Said About Each Other Since Their 2004 Breakup

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent reunion has us feeling like it's the 2000s all over again. The two famously dated in 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli and got engaged later that year. However, they never made it down the aisle as they split in January 2004 because of "excessive media attention."

  • Fauci says the COVID-19 vaccines available in the US are likely to work against the variant first found in India

    Several studies published in the last few days support this, Dr. Anthony Fauci told a White House press briefing on Tuesday.

  • FBI: Capitol rioters hit cops with metal knuckles, baton

    The FBI released new body camera video and said it was seeking the public's help to identify the assailants.

  • Caitlin Jenner provokes outrage with post mocking appearance of Biden’s trans health secretary

    ‘Caitlyn Jenner is essentially bullying a fellow trans woman’

  • 2 former Colorado officers charged in arrest that injured woman with dementia

    Karen Garner, 73, suffered a dislocated shoulder, a fractured arm and a sprained wrist, a federal lawsuit alleges.

  • Tom Cruise sells Colorado mountain retreat for $39.5 million

    In Colorado, Tom Cruise just sold an action-packed estate with a dirt bike course and snowmobile track for his full asking price of $39.5 million.

  • McConnell Comes Out Against Jan. 6 Commission

    Samuel Corum/GettyAfter telling reporters he was undecided on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appears to have made up his mind less than 24 hours later—he will oppose an independent commission examining what happened on Jan. 6.The top Senate Republican may have castigated Donald Trump for his role in fomenting the Capitol insurrection, but on Wednesday, McConnell said he couldn’t support the bipartisan House bill creating the commission, which is expected to pass out of the House on Wednesday with some GOP support.“After careful consideration,” McConnell said from the Senate floor, “I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th.”The day before, McConnell said he was weighing the proposal and wanted to read the “fine print.” That was a marked contrast from his House counterpart, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who came out swinging against the commission even though he’d deputized one of his own members to negotiate with Democrats about the parameters of a commission.McConnell’s opposition makes the prospect of 10 Republicans voting for the legislation—the number required for passage in the evenly split chamber—even more daunting. Some GOP senators are on board with the idea of a Jan. 6 commission, but many others are opposed or have left themselves room to follow the GOP leader’s lead.While McConnell called the bill creating the commission “slanted and unbalanced,” the proposal would actually establish a panel equally divided between Democrats and Republicans—five for each side. It would grant subpoena power to the commission, but only if the Democrat-appointed chair and the Republican-appointed vice chair agreed, or if a majority of the commission voted to issue a subpoena.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Is CDC ‘covering up’ number of break-through infections?

    Dr. Mark Siedner, an epidemiologist within the Department of Infectious Diseases at Mass General Hospital, answers questions about social media rumors that the CDC is "covering up" the number of vaccinated people who test positive for COVID, Johnson and Johnson efficacy, vaccine side effects and wearing masks around unvaccinated children.

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president rails at investigation into Trump Organization as McConnell opposes Jan 6 bill

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • Jill Biden said Kamala Harris could ‘go f*** herself’ after 2019 debate attack on Joe, new book claims

    Jill Biden told a group of close supporters that Kamala Harris could “go f*** herself” after the then-Senator attacked Joe Biden during the June 2019 Democratic primary debate regarding his record in the US Senate. Both the now-first lady and president were caught off-guard at the time by the stinging rebuke of Mr Biden’s recollection of working with segregationist senators and lack of support for school busing — a policy from which Ms Harris benefited as a child. The report of Ms Biden’s comments comes from an upcoming book on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere, an excerpt of which was published in Politico.

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’

  • Rashida Tlaib says Democrats tell her they support Palestine in secret because they’re scared of ‘intimidation’

    Progressive wing of party increasingly challenges traditional US stance towards Israel

  • North Carolina prosecutor says police were justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown

    (Reuters) -A North Carolina prosecutor will not bring criminal charges against sheriff's deputies for the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, a Black man, outside his home last month, saying on Tuesday that the killing was justified because Brown endangered their lives by driving toward them. Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said he had concluded his investigation and found no wrongdoing by the deputies, despite calls for prosecution by lawyers for Brown's family, who described his death as an execution. Brown, 42, was shot as he resisted arrest and tried to speed off in his car during a morning raid at his home on April 21 in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community where just over half of the roughly 18,000 residents are Black.