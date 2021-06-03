FBI investigating Postmaster General DeJoy over campaign fundraising activity

Axios
The FBI is investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over campaign fundraising activity involving his former business, a spokesman for DeJoy confirmed to the Washington Post.

Why it matters: DeJoy, a major donor to former President Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee, has seen his tenure plagued by controversy since his appointment in May 2020.

The state of play: Prosecutors have subpoenaed DeJoy for information regarding political contributions and his company's activities, the Post reports.

What they're saying: “Mr. DeJoy has learned that the Department of Justice is investigating campaign contributions made by employees who worked for him when he was in the private sector,” DeJoy spokesman Mark Corallo told the Post.

  • “He has always been scrupulous in his adherence to the campaign contribution laws and has never knowingly violated them.”

The big picture: Former employees of DeJoy's North Carolina-based New Breed Logistics told the Post last year that they were urged to donate to political campaigns — contributions that would be reimbursed through boosted bonuses.

Mail delays and backlogs prompted Democrats to accuse DeJoy of intentionally hindering the 2020 election by attempting to implement cost-cutting measures before the election, which saw a massive uptick in both mail-in ballots.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

