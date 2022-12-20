FBI investigating San Benito CISD technology breach

Dec. 20—SAN BENITO — The FBI has launched an investigation into a San Benito school district technology security breach that's led to the theft of "vast amounts of confidential information," the Cameron County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

The FBI is working with private security consultants to investigate the breach, Paula Gomez, the office's spokeswoman, stated.

Meanwhile, the office has contacted the Texas attorney general, charged with overseeing consumer protection, she stated.

"My office has confirmed that there has been a breach of computer security at the San Benito CISD," Gomez stated late Monday afternoon. "Namely, we learned a criminal element accessed the San Benito CISD computer technology and stole vast amounts of confidential information."

"The FBI and private security professional consultants have been notified and an investigation is ensuing," she stated. "After learning about this breach, my office reached out to notify the Texas Attorney General."

Officials are requesting victims of the breach contact police or the Attorney General's Office.

"If you believe you have been a victim of this computer security breach, please notify the police or the Texas attorney general immediately," Gomez stated.

Late Monday afternoon, school board member Rudy Corona said he was looking into the matter.

Other district officials could not be reached for comment.