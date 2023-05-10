FBI investigating Texas school after first-grader allegedly performed sex act recorded on iPad

South Elementary School, as seen Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Plainview.

The FBI is investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a Texas elementary school and recorded on a district device following a week of protests and threats made against the school.

Plainview South Elementary parents say the school district failed to properly communicate with them after a first grader was reportedly forced to perform a sexual act on another student on April 19 while a teacher was in the room.

The district’s IT department found a video recording of the incident taken by one of the students on a password-protected iPad, school officials said in a statement to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network.

After the Plainview Independent School District canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday – due to threats made against the elementary school and its educators – the school district announced Monday that it is working with the FBI.

“We appreciate the support of the FBI and of their resources to evaluate the multitude of circumstances surrounding the incident,” the school district said in a statement Monday.

Classes resumed Wednesday.

Incident was recorded on school iPad, district says

Parents, family and community members protested outside Plainview ISD's administrative offices May 1 after a parent posted a statement on Facebook April 28 claiming South Elementary Principal Jennifer Hughey and Superintendent H.T. Sanchez did nothing after the alleged incident occurred.

On May 1, Sanchez, Hughey and Plainview ISD Assistant Superintendent Yesenia Pardo said in a statement to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal that the teacher was working with a group of students and did not witness the incident.

“The incident was recorded by one of the students on a district electronic device,” the statement said.

The following day, April 20, the teacher noticed a group of students “off-task” when she took an iPad away from one of the students. A technician opened the locked device on April 21, when administrators discovered content showing the alleged sexual act.

“The two parents/legal guardians were notified that concerning content was identified on the device and that Child Protective Services would be notified of the matter,” the statement said.

A CPS investigator met with the police chief and started an investigation.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

