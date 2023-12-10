FBI investigating threat sent to local schools, across Ohio

Law enforcement is investigating after multiple schools in Montgomery County and throughout Ohio received an email threat.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Joint Terrorism Task Force, according to a media release Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence supporting that these threats are credible and no imminent danger has been identified.

Law enforcement is still taking precautions and additional safety measures at the schools identified in the threat, according to the sheriff’s office.

Oakwood Schools sent an email to parents providing more context. A portion of the email reads “Earlier today, school districts across Ohio, including Oakwood City Schools, received an email message threatening school buildings from an account claiming to be a Russian terrorist. On Friday, school districts in Texas received a similar message.”

Districts including Northmonth City Schools, Sidney City Schools, Vandalia-Butler City School District, and Mad River Schools sent similar messages to parents.

The sheriff’s office encouraged the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information related to these threats to their local police department.



